* Sterling recovers as euro recovery short lived
* Squeeze on bearish euro positions lifts euro
* Euro recovery outlook still bleak, UK data to hold sway
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 21 Sterling pulled away from a
two-week low against the euro on Monday as investors resumed
buying the British pound given a gloomier outlook for the euro
zone, although the risk of more easing by the Bank of England
would check gains.
Earlier, the euro had gained across the board as speculators
cut record bearish positions, driving the common currency to a
two-week high against the pound of 80.89 pence.
But persistent worries that Greece may have to leave the
currency bloc and about the health of the Spanish banking system
undermined the euro, which was set to end lower against
sterling.
The shared currency was last at 80.65 pence,
down 0.2 percent on the day. Traders said there was strong
resistance around 80.90 pence, the level hit on May 7 when the
euro opened sharply lower after the Greek election weekend.
The Greek vote was inconclusive and raised the risk Athens
may exit the euro and of contagion that could engulf bigger
European economies.
"It was a relief rally for the euro after the relentless
selling took it below 80 pence. But we expect it to drop towards
those lows in the weeks ahead primarily because of the euro zone
crisis," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.
Sterling had rallied against the euro in recent weeks as
investors concerned about political turmoil in Greece and
fragility in the Spanish banking sector bought UK gilts, which
are still considered a relative safe haven asset.
But a Bank of England inflation report last week, that
warned of the risk to UK growth from the euro zone crisis and
left the door open for another round of asset purchases, known
as quantitative easing, has curbed some demand for the pound.
"If we get some form of contagion (in the euro zone)
sterling will benefit from that relative to Europe, but the UK
economy will also be affected. It's a bit of a double-edged
sword," said Lauren Rosborough, currency strategist at Societe
Generale.
Sterling was down 0.15 percent against the dollar at
$1.5795, pulling back from a session high of $1.5840. Just three
weeks ago, the pound hit an eight-month peak of $1.6304.
DATA RISK AHEAD
Later in the week inflation and retail sales data, and
minutes from the BoE's May policy meeting, will be watched for
clues to whether policymakers opt for a further round of
monetary stimulus to boost growth.
The case for further easing could be supported by both
moderating inflation pressures in April and sluggishness in
retail sales growth.
"Cable could ease towards $1.55 and even $1.53 primarily
because of the dollar's strength and also because the BoE's
stance has not really changed," said Saxo Bank's Hardy.
BoE policymaker Adam Posen said late last week that he may
have been premature in dropping his call for additional stimulus
last month, because the underlying economy may be weaker than he
thought earlier this year.
Posen had recently dropped his call for asset buying, giving
a huge boost to the British pound. QE is usually considered
negative for the currency and details on how policymakers voted
at the latest monetary policy committee meeting held earlier
this month will be revealed on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)