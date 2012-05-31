* Sterling falls to 4-month low vs dollar

* More losses could see it test the 2012 low of $1.5234

* Pound slips against euro, traders cite month-end selling

* Euro on track for second straight month of losses vs pound

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, May 31 Sterling fell to a four-month low against the dollar as worries about the extent of Spain's problems and the risks that it may have to seek outside aid to bail out its banks drove investors into safer assets.

Traders also reported month-end related selling of sterling, particularly against the euro. However, it was expected to resume its recent rise versus the euro soon as investors seek alternatives to euro zone assets.

Sterling fell 0.6 percent against the dollar to a low of $1.5360, its weakest since mid-January. Further losses would see it heading towards the early January low of $1.5234.

"Cable (sterling/dollar) is a by-product of euro weakness ... it could move lower as there is huge demand to buy dollars," said John Hydeskov, currency strategist at Danske Bank.

Spanish bond yields eased on Thursday but remained close to their highest level in the history of the euro zone.

Meanwhile, a survey showing the pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest in May also encouraged safe-haven buying of dollars against riskier currencies as worries grew about a weaker outlook for the global economy.

QE WORRIES

Analysts said although sterling was likely to be driven mainly by events elsewhere, any hints the Bank of England could resort to more quantitative easing may weigh further on the UK currency.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean on Thursday said the BoE had scope for more asset purchases, although recent comments from other policymakers suggest the bank is still divided on the issue.

The euro was up 0.5 percent at 80.29 pence, recovering from a two-week low of 79.71 pence struck on Wednesday.

Despite the bounce, it was seen vulnerable to selling. This could see it retesting the trough of 79.505 hit earlier this month, its lowest since November 2008.

"Any pullbacks should be capped around 81.00," Brenda Kelly, senior market analyst at CMC, wrote in a note. "Key support remains at the 79.50 lows of this month. If we break below the lows at 79.50, then a slide towards 78.45 and the November 2008 lows is very much on the cards."

The euro was on track to end May with its second straight month of losses versus sterling as worries intensify about a Greek exit from the currency bloc and problems in the Spanish banking sector.

The focus will switch on Friday to U.S. jobs data, as well as the latest purchasing managers' survey for UK manufacturing activity. This is expected to show the sector slipped into contractionary territory in May, with the index forecast to drop to 49.8 from 50.5. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)