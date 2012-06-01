(updates after US jobs data)
* Sterling could test 2012 low of $1.5234
* May manufacturing PMI dire as activity contracts sharply
* Worries about Spain drive safe-haven trades
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 1 Sterling recovered from a 4-1/2
month low against the dollar on Friday, as investors cut bearish
bets ahead of the long weekend, but the outlook remained grim
after dismal UK manufacturing data increased the chances of more
monetary easing.
Sterling was flat on the day at $1.5395, having
fallen to $1.5269, its weakest since mid-January, from around
$1.5314 before the UK manufacturing PMI survey was released.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at 80.50 pence,
having climbed to 80.79 pence - its highest level since May 22 -
after the survey was released and well above a two-week low of
79.71 pence, struck on Wednesday.
"There is a short squeeze going on, post the U.S. jobs
number and ahead of the long weekend here," said a London-based
spot trader.
U.S. jobs data on Friday showed the economy added fewer
employees in May than expected, raising the risk of more
quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
That led some investors to cut bullish dollar position, which
are at their highest since at least mid-2008.
Financial markets in London will be shut on Monday and
Tuesday.
Despite the rebound from lows, the British pound was on
track for its worst weekly performance against the dollar since
the last week of November. The currency's drop has accelerated
this week as worries about Spain's finances drove investors
towards safer currencies like the dollar and the yen.
Grim UK data has only added to the currency's slide.
The PMI survey showed British manufacturing activity shrank
at its fastest pace in three years in May as a broad-based
global economic slowdown hit demand for British goods.
"This is very deflationary, supports more quantitative
easing and is sterling-negative," said Kathleen Brooks, research
director at Forex.com. "The pound seems to be following the
euro. Back in 2010, while the euro fell to below $1.20, cable
fell to below $1.45, so there could be more downside to come."
The dollar has gained broadly along with the Japanese
yen this week as investors fled to safer
assets. With Spanish borrowing costs approaching levels seen as
unsustainable, investors fear Spain may need to seek external
help to bail out its struggling banks.
Spanish banking sector problems come as fears are growing
that Greece may make a chaotic exit from the euro zone,
triggering contagion.
FURTHER EASING?
Worries about the euro zone are bad news for the UK which
has strong trade and financial links with the region.
The latest data comes after figures last week showed the UK
economy shrank more than estimated in the first quarter. The
dismal data will fuel speculation the Bank of England will
revive its asset buying, or quantitative easing (QE), programme.
This would put further pressure on the pound as QE is
considered bearish for a currency, analysts said.
Pressure on sterling increased when the minutes to last
month's BoE policy meeting showed policymakers saw a case for
further QE. BoE Deputy Governor Charlie Bean on Thursday said
policymakers had scope for more asset purchases, if the
situation in Europe deteriorated.
The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee meets next week, but is
not expected to announce another round of QE.
"Overall, sterling seems to have lost its shine over the
last couple of weeks," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker
at ETX Capital. "We've broken down through key trendline support
in cable around $1.5445 and I think rallies back to there are a
sell."
The pound's drop against the euro, though, is expected to be
a short-term correction as investors seek alternatives to euro
zone assets. UK gilts along with their Swiss and Swedish
counterparts have been rallying in the past few weeks, driving
yields to record lows as investors spooked by the euro debt
crisis sought safe-haven assets.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Andrew
Roche and Susan Fenton)