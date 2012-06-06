* Sterling rallies as dollar under broad selling pressure
* Pound seen vulnerable to euro zone crisis
* BoE rate decision scheduled for Thursday
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 6 Sterling rose against a broadly
softer dollar on Wednesday as speculation over further U.S.
monetary stimulus increased, although the outlook for the pound
was clouded by concerns the euro zone debt crisis would drag on
the UK economy.
Comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis
Lockhart that policymakers may need to consider further easing
if the U.S. economy faltered or the euro zone debt crisis
intensified added to demand to sell the dollar.
The pound rose 0.6 percent on the day to $1.5471,
pulling away from a five-month low of $1.5269, hit last week
after dismal UK manufacturing figures.
It rallied against the dollar in line with other perceived
riskier assets as some investors cut short positions after the
European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold.
The next focus for investors is a Bank of England rate
decision on Thursday. Consensus forecasts are for the bank to
keep rates and its quantitative easing on hold, although some
market players said there could be a QE increase of up to 50
billion pounds given the risk of the euro zone debt crisis
further damaging the UK's economic outlook.
"Today it's all about the dollar and speculation as to more
quantitative easing. The whole move (in sterling) since the
start of the week is a bit of a rebound," said Neil Mellor,
currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
After a long holiday weekend in the UK, market players were
still focused on Friday's U.S. jobs data, showing the economy
added fewer employees in May than expected and raising the risk
of more U.S. quantitative easing.
Sterling shrugged off data showing UK construction activity
slowed in May, although many analysts said it added to a gloomy
picture for the pound and encouraged investors to increase bets
on more stimulus from the Bank of England.
"There are clear signs the UK economy is starting to slow
down in line with the euro zone and that increases the
likelihood of more quantitative easing from the BoE," said Lee
Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
Hardman forecast sterling to trade around $1.50 versus the
dollar in 12 months' time.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent against the pound to
80.88 pence, retreating from a one-month high of 81.40 pence hit
on Tuesday.
The common currency has come under heavy pressure in recent
weeks from worries Spain could become the fourth euro zone
sovereign to require a bailout and from Greek political
instability.
