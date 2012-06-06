* Sterling rallies as dollar under broad selling pressure

* Pound seen vulnerable to euro zone crisis

* BoE rate decision scheduled for Thursday

By Nia Williams

LONDON, June 6 Sterling rose against a broadly softer dollar on Wednesday as speculation over further U.S. monetary stimulus increased, although the outlook for the pound was clouded by concerns the euro zone debt crisis would drag on the UK economy.

Comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart that policymakers may need to consider further easing if the U.S. economy faltered or the euro zone debt crisis intensified added to demand to sell the dollar.

The pound rose 0.6 percent on the day to $1.5471, pulling away from a five-month low of $1.5269, hit last week after dismal UK manufacturing figures.

It rallied against the dollar in line with other perceived riskier assets as some investors cut short positions after the European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold.

The next focus for investors is a Bank of England rate decision on Thursday. Consensus forecasts are for the bank to keep rates and its quantitative easing on hold, although some market players said there could be a QE increase of up to 50 billion pounds given the risk of the euro zone debt crisis further damaging the UK's economic outlook.

"Today it's all about the dollar and speculation as to more quantitative easing. The whole move (in sterling) since the start of the week is a bit of a rebound," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

After a long holiday weekend in the UK, market players were still focused on Friday's U.S. jobs data, showing the economy added fewer employees in May than expected and raising the risk of more U.S. quantitative easing.

Sterling shrugged off data showing UK construction activity slowed in May, although many analysts said it added to a gloomy picture for the pound and encouraged investors to increase bets on more stimulus from the Bank of England.

"There are clear signs the UK economy is starting to slow down in line with the euro zone and that increases the likelihood of more quantitative easing from the BoE," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

Hardman forecast sterling to trade around $1.50 versus the dollar in 12 months' time.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent against the pound to 80.88 pence, retreating from a one-month high of 81.40 pence hit on Tuesday.

The common currency has come under heavy pressure in recent weeks from worries Spain could become the fourth euro zone sovereign to require a bailout and from Greek political instability. (Editing by Susan Fenton)