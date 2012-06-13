* Sterling dips vs euro, pulls back from 2-wk high
* Euro support at 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 pence
* Pound expected to come under pressure vs safe haven dollar
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 13 Sterling dipped against the
euro on Wednesday as safe haven flows into the UK currency
eased, and looked vulnerable against the dollar as investors
awaited the outcome of Greek elections on the weekend.
The common currency edged up 0.3 percent against
the pound to 80.53 pence. It recovered from a two-week low of
80.11 pence hit on Tuesday when investors sought alternatives to
the euro as Spanish bond yields rose.
Euro/sterling has been hemmed in a range roughly between
81.50 pence and a 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 pence since the start
of May, and many market players said it was unlikely to break
out before Sunday's Greek vote.
Analysts said both the pound and the euro may come under
pressure against the safe haven dollar however, on worries a win
for anti-bailout parties in the Greek election could increase
the possibility of the country leaving the common currency bloc.
Sterling fell 0.2 percent against the dollar to
$1.5545, with resistance at the June 6 high of $1.5601.
"It's very difficult to see people going extremely long risk
or extremely short risk ahead of the weekend," said Raghav
Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.
"On the one hand sterling is a safe haven for euro area
capital flows so likely to do relatively better than other
European currencies. But as it is still a European currency and
so likely to weaken against the dollar and yen."
Sterling has looked vulnerable to further falls, especially
against the dollar, due to the growing risk the Bank of England
will opt for more monetary easing later this year to protect the
economy from the effects of the euro zone crisis.
Strategists at ING said there was a chance the central
bank's Monetary Policy Committee may ultimately expand its asset
purchase programme to 450 billion pounds from the current 325
billion pounds.
This could push the pound, also known as cable, to $1.50
against the dollar if the U.S. Federal Reserve does not also
employ more quantitative easing to boost economic growth.
"The risks, therefore, look skewed to a weaker GBP/USD this
year. The UK's exposure to the euro zone and the MPC being
closer than the Fed to providing additional stimulus suggest
that cable may trade lower," ING wrote in a note.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)