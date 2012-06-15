* Sterling rebounds after earlier falls
* Talk of SNB buying cable supports UK currency
* Traders looking ahead to Greek election on Sunday
* BoE minutes, UK CPI, UK retail sales data eyed
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 15 Sterling rallied on Friday as
investors cut bearish bets ahead of the Greek election while
some cheered UK policymakers' pre-emptive move to cushion the
economy from the euro crisis.
Traders said the British pound drew support from the belief
that the Swiss National Bank was recycling euros in its foreign
exchange reserves into sterling. The SNB has stepped up its
intervention by purchasing large amounts of euros to protect the
cap on the Swiss franc, currently pegged at 1.20 francs.
Sterling rose to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar, up
0.5 percent on the day at $1.5630, rising past reported
stop-loss orders above $1.5601 to its highest level
since May 30. The euro fell 0.5 percent to 80.75 pence
.
The dollar also came under broad pressure as weak U.S. data
bolstered expectations of more easing by the Federal Reserve.
The pound had earlier come under pressure after the Bank of
England announced an emergency liquidity package to support the
banking system and Governor Mervyn King suggested more easing
could be on its way.
But it pared those losses with UK bank stocks reacting
positively to the announcements.
"I think sterling will stick to its recent trading range.
The BoE and Fed are both on the unrelenting path of money
printing and when one seems to have calmed down, the other one
starts again," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.
Next week sterling could be vulnerable to the minutes from
the latest Bank of England policy meeting, out on Wednesday,
which could give indications policymakers are leaning towards
further stimulus to bolster UK growth.
UK consumer prices and retail sales for May, due out on
Tuesday and Thursday respectively, could add to speculation
about another round of asset purchases.
Nevertheless, the BoE's move on Thursday to prevent the
rapidly deteriorating euro zone crisis pushing the UK economy
into an even deeper recession was expected to help sterling eke
out gains against the euro in the next few weeks.
"We expect the impact of the new policies to be positive or
at worst neutral in the longer run. Look to buy sterling on dips
against dollar or the euro, depending on the Greek election
outcome," Lloyds Bank said in a note.
GREEK ELECTIONS
The BoE's activation of an extended collateral term repo
facility at a rate of 25 basis points above policy rates led to
a sharp drop in sterling Libor rates, eating into the currency's
interest rate advantage.
"I think policy activism is a positive, and want to use any
sterling weakness as a chance to buy, but the rate-currency
correlation argues for patience," said Kit Juckes, currency
strategist at Societe Generale.
A bigger-than-expected British trade deficit for April had
also earlier weighed on the pound, but the focus quickly shifted
to the Greek election at the weekend. The election could
determine whether the debt-laden country stays in the euro zone.
A win for pro-bailout parties such as the conservative New
Democracy could trigger demand for perceived riskier assets, but
any relief rally is expected to be temporary given the dire
state of Greece's economy and concerns about Spanish banks.
"If we see a 'positive' outcome of the election on Sunday in
Greece - i.e. win for New Democracy - the pound should rally,
especially against the dollar, and against the yen," said
Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)