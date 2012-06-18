* Euro wipes away gains versus sterling
* Spanish 10-year bond yields rise above 7 pct
* Caution ahead of Wednesday's BoE minutes
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 18 Sterling reversed earlier losses
against the euro on Monday as Spanish borrowing costs soared to
levels seen as unsustainable, though expectations of further
monetary stimulus by the Bank of England checked the pound's
overall gains.
The euro was flat against the pound at 80.42
pence, well below a high of 81.11 pence, after Spanish bond
yields hit a euro-era high above 7 percent, keeping fears alive
that contagion will ensnare larger euro zone economies.
The euro retreated from a one-month high against the dollar
as initial relief at pro-bailout parties winning in Greek
elections, removing the immediate threat of the country leaving
the single currency, was replaced by concern over the huge
problems still facing the euro zone.
With turmoil in the shared currency bloc refusing to wane
and little response expected from euro zone policymakers, the
Bank of England is likely to ease monetary policy to shore up
the UK economy, which is already mired in recession.
Traders said the possibility of more quantitative easing
(QE) was likely to weigh on the pound, with minutes due on
Wednesday from the latest BoE meeting expected to give clues on
whether policymakers are leaning towards further stimulus.
"Will (QE) be a sterling weakener? On the margins probably
more than likely, but overall the toxic legacy from Europe is
going to be first and foremost on investors' minds," said
Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets.
"If overall there's a possibility that Europe will continue
to deteriorate then they will put their assets in sterling and
the dollar."
The BoE last week announced an emergency liquidity package
to support the banking system, and Governor Mervyn King
suggested more easing could be on its way. More quantitative
easing is usually considered bearish for the currency as it
increases the supply of pounds in the system.
SAFE HAVEN
The euro has lost 3.5 percent against the pound this year as
investors seeking to exit the euro zone piled into UK gilts, the
Swiss franc and government bonds from Scandinavian countries in
search of safer places in Europe to park their money.
Euro/sterling fell to a 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 pence in
mid-May but since then has been stuck in a range between 81.60
pence and 79.50 pence. Market players said a break out to the
upside could see it target 82.05 pence - trend line resistance
from the November high at 88.30 pence.
"Our safe-haven status is still rock solid, but sentiment is
probably going to be negative ahead of the next MPC minutes,"
said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"I think there's now a heightened expectation of more from
the next meeting so I don't think we're going to turn sterling
sentiment around in a hurry, and in that sense I think it'll
take a while to squeeze out all the shorts."
Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.3 percent
at $1.5660, retreating from a near four-week high of $1.5742 hit
earlier in the day. Traders cited bids at $1.5620/30 while
offers were cited around $1.5730.
Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed speculators significantly boosted their bets against
sterling in the latest week to 23,112 contracts, the highest
since mid-March, from 2,867 a week earlier.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Hugh Lawson)