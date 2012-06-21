* Sterling near session lows vs dollar
* UK retail sales rebound in May
* Pound looks vulnerable to BoE QE
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 21 Sterling dipped against the
dollar on Thursday, giving up earlier gains despite robust UK
economic data, as some investors trimmed positions on growing
expectations of more easing by the Bank of England.
Traders also cited a Sky News report that ratings agency
Moody's is set to downgrade major world banks, including UK
lenders, as weighing on the pound.
Sterling fell 0.3 percent to $1.5665, near a
session low of $1.5655, and well beneath a one-month peak of
$1.5778 hit on Wednesday. It was on track for a second straight
day of losses against the dollar.
It outperformed the euro, though, with the single currency
down 0.2 percent against sterling at 80.64 pence.
While British retail sales saw a surprise rebound in May,
and UK factory orders an unexpected improvement in June, this
did little to sway some from a downbeat view on the UK economy,
which supports a case for the BoE to increase its asset purchase
programme.
More quantitative easing is usually considered bearish for
the currency as it increases the supply of pounds in the system.
"I think the Bank of England is going to ease, that's now
very clear, so to me there's no compelling (reason) for sterling
to outperform," said George Saravelos, FX strategist at Deutsche
Bank.
"I think euro/sterling will base around current levels, and
as a result, sterling versus the dollar will just follow the
broader euro/dollar move. Given that we are not too bullish
euros, I'm not really bullish sterling."
Analysts cautioned against seeing the retail sales data in
too positive a light, given they were distorted by sunny weather
conditions, and highlighted that the picture for household
spending remains grim.
The central bank stands ready to inject more money into the
economy, with minutes to its June policy meeting showing far
stronger support for more quantitative easing than many
economists had expected.
BoE governor Mervyn King said in a keynote speech last week
that the euro zone, the UK's biggest trading partner, was
casting a "black cloud" over the UK economy, making a case for
more QE.
"Despite the encouraging pick up in consumer spending in
May, analysts remain extremely pessimistic about the direction
in which the UK economy is currently heading," Nawaz Ali, market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, said in a note.
"Sterling is looking pretty vulnerable... there is real
concern amongst investors that despite today's data, Mervyn King
could persuade the Monetary Policy Committee to reach for an
even bigger firearm at the July 5th monetary policy meeting."
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toby Chopra)