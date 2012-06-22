* Sterling subdued vs safe-haven dollar
* Bank downgrades knock appetite for riskier currencies
* Weale says scope for more QE without inflation worry
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 22 Sterling steadied against the
safe-haven dollar on Friday, paring some of the previous day's
losses when a ratings downgrade of the world's major banks
knocked investor appetite for perceived riskier currencies.
British banks Barclays, HSBC and RBS
were among 15 banks downgraded by ratings agency Moody's
on Thursday.
Although investor appetite for riskier currencies was muted,
further losses for the pound were limited as some traders who
built up long dollar positions in anticipation of the Moody's
downgrade took profits, market players said.
Investors were also waiting for the outcome of a meeting
between leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain on Friday,
aimed at finding common ground to help restore confidence in the
euro zone ahead of a full EU summit next week.
"Against a general backdrop of weaker U.S. data and bank
downgrades the dollar has been stronger and all other major
currencies, sterling included, have been weak," said Michael
Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.
Demand for the safer dollar was also supported by signs of
slowing growth in the United States and China.
Sterling fell 0.1 percent to $1.5573, with
technical support seen around $1.5524, the 50 percent
retracement of the June 1 to June 20 rally.
The euro rose 0.2 percent against sterling to
80.59 pence after the European Central Bank reduced the rating
threshold for asset-backed securities.
Commerzbank technical strategists said a firm break below
80.25 pence would open the door to a test of the 3-1/2 year low
of 79.50 pence hit in May.
Strategists said moves in sterling in coming weeks would be
driven by speculation over whether Bank of England policymakers
will vote to expand the 325 billion pound asset purchase
programme to boost growth at their July meeting.
Minutes of the BoE's last policy meeting, released on
Wednesday, showed a very close 5-4 vote against resuming the
bank's asset purchase programme this month and Governor Mervyn
King was in favour.
Policymaker Martin Weale, who voted with the 5-4 majority,
said in a speech on Thursday that the central bank had scope for
more monetary stimulus without creating inflation risks.
"It was interesting to see how little these MPC (Monetary
Policy Committee) minutes impacted sterling, it has weathered
them really well," said Richard Driver, FX analyst at Caxton FX.
"With a July QE vote now fully priced in there is nothing to
stop sterling going higher against the euro."
Quantitative easing can be seen as negative for the currency
as it increases the supply of pounds in the system, although
some analysts said signs policymakers would take active steps to
protect the UK economy from the euro zone crisis may be seen as
sterling positive.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)