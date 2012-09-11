* Sterling rises to 4-month high versus dollar

* Dollar weaker on prospect of more U.S. monetary easing

* Moody's warns on U.S. credit rating, also denting dollar

* Pound benefits before German court ruling, UK data helps

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Sept 11 Sterling rose to a four-month high against a broadly weaker dollar on Tuesday on prospects of more U.S. monetary easing and after a warning on U.S. debt by Moody's Investors Service.

Moody's said the United States could lose its triple-A debt rating if next year's budget talks do not result in a lower debt to GDP ratio.

This added to selling pressure on the dollar which has been dented by anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt to inject more stimulus when it announces its latest policy decision on Thursday.

The pound rose 0.4 percent to a high of $1.6049, just shy of a reported options barrier at $1.6050, to mark its strongest level since May 15.

"Cable (sterling/dollar) is being driven by the dollar and building expectations the Fed will announce more monetary easing," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.

"It could extend a bit more towards $1.62 or $1.65 but beyond there would be a bit of a stretch."

The pound gained in tandem with the euro on expectations of a favourable German court ruling on a euro zone bailout fund due on Wednesday, while better UK economic data also helped.

Earlier, Germany's constitutional court said it would not postpone its ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund, due on Wednesday, despite a last-minute legal challenge by a eurosceptic lawmaker.

"There is good momentum for sterling," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"The international context is constructive and the domestic picture is encouraging and that is consistent with near-term strength, especially if it manages to stay above $1.60."

But the pound dipped against a broadly firmer euro, which rose 0.25 percent to 79.98 pence, hovering close to a two-month peak of 80.11 pence reached on Monday.

The euro has performed well since the European Central Bank unveiled a bold plan last week to lower borrowing costs of peripheral euro zone countries.

UK DATA IMPROVES

Analysts said this week's events in the euro zone and the United States were likely to drive the pound's movements over the coming days, although recent signs the UK economy may exit recession in the second half of this year have helped to lift the currency.

Figures on Wednesday showed the UK's trade deficit narrowed more than expected in July while an earlier survey from recruitment firm Manpower revealed firms were planning to step up hiring.

This added to a better picture on the outlook for the UK economy after data last week showed British industrial production jumped at its fastest pace in 25 years in July.

"A few weeks ago everyone was betting on another round of QE (quantitative easing) from the Bank of England. If the numbers continue to come in on the strong side the market will question whether there will be more QE and that will be supportive for sterling," BMO's Childe-Freeman said.

New BoE policymaker Ian McCafferty reserved judgment on QE in testimony before members of parliament's Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday. He said any decision on further economic stimulus would hinge on more evidence about the health of the economy.