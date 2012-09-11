* Sterling rises to 4-month high versus dollar
* Dollar weaker on prospect of more U.S. monetary easing
* Moody's warns on U.S. credit rating, also denting dollar
* Pound benefits before German court ruling, UK data helps
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Sept 11 Sterling rose to a four-month
high against a broadly weaker dollar on Tuesday on prospects of
more U.S. monetary easing and after a warning on U.S. debt by
Moody's Investors Service.
Moody's said the United States could lose its triple-A debt
rating if next year's budget talks do not result in a lower debt
to GDP ratio.
This added to selling pressure on the dollar which has been
dented by anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt to
inject more stimulus when it announces its latest policy
decision on Thursday.
The pound rose 0.4 percent to a high of $1.6049,
just shy of a reported options barrier at $1.6050, to mark its
strongest level since May 15.
"Cable (sterling/dollar) is being driven by the dollar and
building expectations the Fed will announce more monetary
easing," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.
"It could extend a bit more towards $1.62 or $1.65 but
beyond there would be a bit of a stretch."
The pound gained in tandem with the euro on expectations of
a favourable German court ruling on a euro zone bailout fund due
on Wednesday, while better UK economic data also helped.
Earlier, Germany's constitutional court said it would not
postpone its ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout
fund, due on Wednesday, despite a last-minute legal challenge by
a eurosceptic lawmaker.
"There is good momentum for sterling," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital
Markets.
"The international context is constructive and the domestic
picture is encouraging and that is consistent with near-term
strength, especially if it manages to stay above $1.60."
But the pound dipped against a broadly firmer euro, which
rose 0.25 percent to 79.98 pence, hovering close to
a two-month peak of 80.11 pence reached on Monday.
The euro has performed well since the European Central Bank
unveiled a bold plan last week to lower borrowing costs of
peripheral euro zone countries.
UK DATA IMPROVES
Analysts said this week's events in the euro zone and the
United States were likely to drive the pound's movements over
the coming days, although recent signs the UK economy may exit
recession in the second half of this year have helped to lift
the currency.
Figures on Wednesday showed the UK's trade deficit narrowed
more than expected in July while an earlier survey from
recruitment firm Manpower revealed firms were planning to step
up hiring.
This added to a better picture on the outlook for the UK
economy after data last week showed British industrial
production jumped at its fastest pace in 25 years in July.
"A few weeks ago everyone was betting on another round of QE
(quantitative easing) from the Bank of England. If the numbers
continue to come in on the strong side the market will question
whether there will be more QE and that will be supportive for
sterling," BMO's Childe-Freeman said.
New BoE policymaker Ian McCafferty reserved judgment on QE
in testimony before members of parliament's Treasury Select
Committee on Tuesday. He said any decision on further economic
stimulus would hinge on more evidence about the health of the
economy.