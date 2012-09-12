* Sterling climbs to highest level since May vs dollar
* Pound stumbles to two-month low against buoyant euro
* Speculation of more Fed easing weighs on greenback
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling hit a four-month peak
against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking gains in euro/dollar,
after Germany's Constitutional Court ruled in favour of
ratifying the euro zone's new rescue fund subject to certain
conditions.
The ruling paves the way for the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) to be used to tackle the euro zone debt crisis
and sent currencies perceived as riskier rallying across the
board.
The pound rose against the dollar after the ruling, though
it fell to a two-month low of 80.28 pence against a broadly
stronger euro.
Demand for sterling versus the dollar was also fanned by
bets the U.S. Federal Reserve may announce another round of
monetary easing after its two-day policy meeting ends on
Thursday.
Strategists said the pound could rally further versus the
dollar if the Fed does relaunch its bond-buying programme, which
tends to weigh on the dollar, but sterling was also vulnerable
to the risk policymakers will hold fire.
"We've had better news out of the euro area on the one hand
and on the other hand people are pricing in more QE from the Fed
tomorrow and both of those have pushed cable (sterling/dollar)
higher," said Raghav Subbarao, FX strategist at Barclays.
"Our base case is that they will do QE but the market has
priced in that probability quite aggressively given the
uncertainties."
Sterling climbed around 0.4 percent on the day to a
high of $1.6132, breaking through resistance at $1.61. It was
last up 0.1 percent at $1.6085.
The pound is nearing the top end of its year-long trading
range roughly between $1.52 and $1.63, and many analysts said
further gains could be a struggle.
Speculation that the Fed will announce more monetary easing
this week was heightened after a weak U.S. jobs reading on
Friday that fuelled concerns about slowing economic growth.
A warning from Moody's ratings agency on Tuesday that the
United States could have its credit rating cut unless it reduces
its heavy debt burden also weighed broadly on the dollar.
BETTER UK DATA
Sterling was helped by better-than-expected UK employment
figures, although analysts said domestic data would be of
secondary importance to investors this week.
The number of British people claiming unemployment benefit
unexpectedly fell in August, raising hopes of an improvement in
the labour market.
UK economic data, including recent PMI surveys, have been
stronger than expected, suggesting the economy may be emerging
from recession.
But many analysts said with top UK trading partner the euro
zone also in recession, the growth outlook for the economy was
still uncertain. As a result the Bank of England was likely to
keep monetary loose for some time, limiting the pound's gains.
"Sterling is currently enjoying some positive support from
events in Europe," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX
strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"But as far as UK fundamentals are concerned, although we
have seen some better data, I think the bigger concern is that
the overall growth outlook is being called into question."