* Sterling supported by Fed easing bets
* Offers cited above $1.6130 by hedge funds
* Euro/sterling firm near 10-week highs
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 13 Sterling held steady below a
four-month peak against the dollar on Thursday, supported by
expectations of more monetary easing by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which has underpinned demand for perceived riskier
currencies.
But the UK currency lagged the euro, which was buoyed by
growing confidence in euro zone assets after Germany's
Constitutional Court gave the green light to the region's new
rescue fund and the European Central Bank's bold plans to lower
borrowing costs for struggling countries.
Traders and analysts said the pound could rise further
against the dollar if the Fed does relaunch its bond-buying
programme, which tends to weigh on the dollar, but sterling was
also vulnerable to the risk policymakers will hold fire.
Sterling was flat on the day at $1.6105, not far
from its four-month high of $1.6132. Traders cited offers to
sell the pound from hedge funds and sovereign investors at
$1.6130 to $1.6150.
The pound is also nearing the top end of its year-long
trading range, roughly between $1.52 and $1.63, and many
analysts say further gains could be a struggle.
"So much is priced in with the Fed easing, that if it does
not deliver anything, we could see a dollar rally and sterling
will come under pressure," said John Hardy, currency strategist
at Saxo Bank.
"But chances of that happening are less and we expect the
dollar to head lower. Having said that, cable will struggle to
rise past those April highs of $1.63."
The Fed is due to release a statement after its policy
meeting at 1630 GMT and the dollar came under more pressure
after weekly U.S. jobless claims disappointed and supported
expectations of more easing by the Fed.
Many Fed watchers believe any new asset purchase programme
would be open-ended, unlike the past two cycles of quantitative
easing. That would allow the Fed to review the size of its
purchases on a frequent basis and adjust the programme as
economic circumstances warrant.
LAGS EURO
The pound fell against the euro, with the common currency
trading firm at 80.135 pence, not far from a 10-week high of
80.28 pence struck on Wednesday after the German
Constitutional Court verdict.
"Some short euro positions are being squeezed and we could
see that going on for a bit more, taking it past 81 pence," said
a London based spot trader. Offers to sell were cited above
80.25 pence.
Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note on Thursday that
they expected the euro to rise to 82 pence in the coming weeks
as the euro drew support from the waning risks of a full blown
euro zone zone debt crisis and default by peripheral countries.
But some traders said the euro's gains against sterling
could be short-lived as the UK economy appeared to be
outperforming the euro zone.
Data on Wednesday painted a better-than-expected picture of
the UK labour market, backing some of the recent data from the
manufacturing and services sectors that have indicated a rebound
for the economy from a damaging recession.
In contrast, the euro zone economy was still mired in a deep
slowdown and there are expectations that the ECB may have to
lower interest rates in coming months.