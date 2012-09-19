* Sterling edges lower as some investors book profits
* BoE votes 9-0 to keep rates, QE unchanged
* BoJ easing helps sterling rally vs yen
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 19 Sterling dipped against the
dollar on Wednesday as investor appetite to take on risk eased
slightly and some took profits on the pound's recent rally to a
4-1/2 month high.
Bank of England minutes showing all nine policymakers voted
to keep interest rates and the quantitative easing total
unchanged in September were in line with market expectations and
had little impact on the pound.
Instead, strategists said sterling's fall was driven by a
decline in euro/dollar. Perceived riskier currencies, including
the euro and sterling, had rallied against the dollar after the
U.S. Federal Reserve announced another round of monetary easing
last week.
"Sterling has gone up a long way so inevitably there's now
pause for thought and we can see some bets are being taken off
the table," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New
York Mellon.
"The BoE minutes have not changed anything. They are still
open to the possibility of QE (quantitative easing) which is
what any sensible central bank would say."
The minutes showed some policymakers thought the UK economy
would probably need more stimulus, keeping alive speculation the
BoE could extend its 375 billion pound asset purchase programme
in November.
Sterling fell 0.1 percent to $1.6219, retreating
from Monday's peak of $1.6276 which was the highest level since
late April.
Traders cited offers around $1.6270-90 that helped cap gains
earlier on Wednesday and strong resistance at $1.6304, the 2012
high. Stop-loss orders were cited above that level.
Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley said sterling could
break $1.63 in coming days if the broad dollar weakening trend
resumed, but the move would be driven by wider market sentiment
rather than UK domestic data.
Dealers remained focused on developments in the euro zone,
with uncertainty over whether Spain will ask for a bailout
contributing to pressure on the euro and curbing risk appetite.
The single currency rose 0.1 percent against the
pound to 80.38 pence, down from a three-month high of 81.14
pence hit on Friday.
"We have seen a peak maybe in euro/sterling and cable
(sterling/dollar) has got overexcited on the Fed printing money
and better risk appetite," said John Hardy, FX strategist at
Saxo Bank, who expected the euro to fall back towards 78 pence
later this year.
Sterling also hit a four-month high against the yen
of 128.81 yen after the Bank of Japan stepped up its
own asset purchase programme by a bigger-than-expected 10
trillion yen ($126 billion).
The pound later reversed those gains, tracking a broad
recovery in the yen, to last trade at 127.40 yen.