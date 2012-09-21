* Pound gains after UK borrowing data not as bad as feared
* Talk Spain may soon seek bailout also helping
* BoE's King reiterates downbeat outlook for economy
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 21 Sterling rallied to a near
13-month high against a weak dollar on Friday after UK borrowing
data was less bad than feared, and talk Spain may soon request
aid fuelled demand for perceived riskier currencies.
The pound rose 0.5 percent to $1.6310, rising past
reported option barriers at $1.6300 to hit is highest level
since late August 2011, before paring some of those gains to
trade at $1.6270.
The rise, nevertheless, pushed its trade-weighted index to a
two-week high of 84.5, data from the Bank of England
showed.
UK public sector borrowing numbers for August were slightly
better than expected with net borrowing excluding financial
sector interventions at 14.410 billion pounds. Economists had
forecast 15 billion.
"These numbers have helped the pound against the dollar as
has the speculation that Spain will soon seek a bailout," said
Phillip Hoey, senior account manager at Caxton FX.
"It is euro strength that is driving currencies as can be
seen in the euro/sterling cross."
The common currency was steady on the day,
trading at 80 pence and recovering from a session low of 79.785.
The euro recovered broadly on Friday on speculation Spain
may move to seek financial aid soon.
Despite the slightly better-than-expected borrowing numbers
in the UK, the deficit was still the highest on record for any
August and analysts said the country remained off course in
meeting finance minister George Osborne's deficit-reduction
targets.
That kept alive the risk of a sovereign downgrade by credit
rating agencies.
FISCAL GAP
The weak fiscal situation will also keep pressure on the
Bank of England to ease monetary policy further to support
growth. Governor Mervyn King gave a downbeat assessment of the
British and world economies on Thursday and warned the euro zone
could yet fall apart.
King also said it could be "acceptable" for the government
to miss its goal of reducing Britain's debt-to-GDP ratio by
2015.
Recent UK data, including evidence of falling unemployment
and a strong rise in industrial production, has suggested the
economy may be picking up.
But BoE minutes on Wednesday showed some policymakers felt
the economy may need more stimulus, suggesting the central bank
may extend its 375 billion pound asset buying scheme.
Any easing by the BoE, though, is unlikely to happen until
November and that is likely to support sterling against the
dollar in the near term. The U.S. currency has come under
immense pressure after the Federal Reserve unleashed a fresh
bout of aggressive monetary easing
ING recommended clients to buy sterling, targeting a rise to
$1.6600 with stop-losses at $1.6150. The bank said sterling
could get a boost from the Fed's easing policy with reserve
managers likely to diversify out of the dollar into pounds.
Sterling could get a lift next week from farm subsidy
payments that the EU makes to the UK. ING estimates 3 billion
euros of payments are likely to flow into the UK on Sept. 28.