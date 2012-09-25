* Euro seen vulnerable as Spain, Greece concerns persist
* Pound likely to get boost from EU farm subsidy payments to
UK
* Sterling trades within sight of 13-month high versus
dollar
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 25 Sterling retreated after hitting
its highest level in more than two weeks against the euro on
Tuesday, but looked set to hold firm amid continuing uncertainty
over whether Spain will seek a sovereign bailout.
Reports that Bundesbank lawyers were checking the legality
of the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan and concerns
about Greece's failure to hit the targets under its own
international rescue limited the euro's recovery.
The single currency was last close to flat at
79.75 pence, after hitting a low of 79.36 pence earlier in the
session, its lowest level since Sept. 7.
Technical support for the euro was seen around the 50- and
55-day moving averages at 79.11 and 79.07 pence respectively.
The European Central Bank's plan to ease the region's debt
crisis by buying indebted countries' bonds has supported the
euro in recent weeks, but the plan cannot be implemented until a
country requests a bailout.
"There's a realisation that what the ECB has done has been
significant but it has not got rid of the crisis," said Jane
Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
With no UK data released on Tuesday, investor focus was
firmly on developments in the euro zone.
Some strategists said although the euro was vulnerable to
short-term shifts in sentiment, investor appetite for perceived
risk currencies had improved since the ECB announced its
bond-buying plan and the U.S. Federal Reserve unleashed another
round of monetary easing earlier this month.
Better risk sentiment could see sterling retreat further
from the near four-year high of 77.56 pence against the euro
that it hit in June.
"The pound has been trading as a relative safe haven from
the euro zone debt crisis. If these safe haven flows were to
start to ease it could leave the pound more vulnerable to the
continued economic weakness in the UK," said Lee Hardman,
currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
The UK economy is in its third quarter of recession,
although recent data has suggested the economy may be
rebounding.
The pound was also lifted by talk of farm subsidy payments
due later in the week, which the European Union makes to the UK
once a year. The subsidy could create three billion pounds of
sterling-supportive flow, market players said.
Against the dollar, sterling rose 0.1 percent to $1.6235
, holding within sight of a 13-month high of $1.6310 hit
last week.