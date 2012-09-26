* Sterling retreats from recent 13-month high vs dollar
* Euro vulnerable to Spain delay on rescue package
* Pound seen supported by talk of EU farm subsidy payments
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 26 Sterling edged lower for a third
straight day against a buoyant U.S. dollar on Wednesday as
perceived riskier currencies were under pressure on growing
concerns about Spain's delay in requesting a bailout.
But the UK currency's losses were likely to be checked as it
outperformed the euro. The single currency has retreated from a
three-month high struck on Sept. 14 to trade near its lowest
levels in three weeks against the pound. The euro was lower on
the day at 79.50 pence, not far from its trough of
79.36 pence.
The pound is likely to be helped by talk of farm subsidy
payments due later in the week, which the European Union makes
to the UK once a year. The subsidy could see around three
billion euros of flows into the UK, market players said.
Against the dollar, sterling was 0.1 percent lower at
$1.6165, retreating from a 13-month high of $1.6310 hit
last week with bids cited by traders at $1.6150. Offers are
layered above $1.6200/10, traders said. The pound's recent gains
have pushed trade-weighted sterling index trade to a two-month
high of 84.70 earlier this week.
"A risk-off mood is settling over the markets and that is
impacting sterling/dollar," said John Hardy, FX strategist at
Saxo Bank.
"But the interesting move is in euro/sterling and it looks
like the drop below 80 pence could see it ease back to 77.50
pence in the near term as progress by Spain towards a bailout
remains in doubt."
The European Central Bank's plan to ease the region's debt
crisis by buying indebted countries' bonds has supported the
euro in recent weeks. But the plan cannot be implemented until a
country requests a bailout.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in an interview he
was ready to seek a new rescue package for his troubled country
but only if its debt financing costs remain too high for too
long.
Spanish borrowing costs for 10 years rose to 6
percent on Wednesday. And there was little respite for the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy as the Bank of Spain warned that
gross domestic product kept falling at a "significant rate" in
the third quarter of 2012.
EURO ZONE WORRIES
Traders said the longer Spain takes to request a bailout,
the more investors will turn jittery about riskier assets and
currencies, including the pound. The euro zone is the UK's main
trading partner and the Bank of England has flagged risks to
growth due to the debt crisis and austerity in much of Europe.
A survey on retail sales by the Confederation of British
Industry showed some improvement in September. The CBI
distributive trades survey's sales balance rose to +6 in
September from -3. Analysts had forecast a rise to +5. The
expected sales balance for October jumped to +15.
But there was little impact on sterling from this with
overall consumer spending in the UK still sluggish. The UK
economy has shrunk for three quarters, and while recent data has
suggested the economy may be rebounding, expectations of more
easing by the BoE later in the year remain in place.
Further quantitative easing would be negative for sterling
as it would increase supply of the currency.
"Tomorrow's UK GDP (final figures for second quarter) will
be the focus and unless there is a significant upward revision,
we do not expect sterling to progress much," said Richard
Driver, currency strategist at Caxton FX.