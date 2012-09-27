* Focus on Spain budget, uncertainty on Spain seeking aid

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Sept 27 Sterling rose on Thursday, hitting a three-week high against the euro helped by news Britain's economy contracted less than expected in the second quarter and as worries grew about Spain's debt and economic problems.

The euro fell 0.5 percent to 79.23 pence, its weakest since Sept. 6 and nearing the 55-day moving average at 79.09 pence and the Sept. 5 low of 78.87 pence.

It was last down 0.3 percent at 79.37 pence.

The euro was knocked by uncertainty over Spain, its budget - which is due on Thursday - and when the government may seek a bailout, a necessary precursor to the European Central Bank intervening to lower its borrowing costs.

Traders said the pound was also lifted by talk of farm subsidy payments expected later in the week, which the European Union makes to Britain once a year. The subsidy could see around 3 billion euros ($3.85 billion) of flows into Britain.

"There is bad news for the euro and bad news for the dollar and people are left casting about for alternatives, so sterling is doing OK relatively," said Alex Lawson, senior dealer at Moneycorp.

"The fact that UK second quarter GDP has been revised up again suggests perhaps the technical recession is not as bad as first thought and maybe the pound is not a bad bet."

Contrasting with the UK data, figures showed U.S. growth was much weaker than previously estimated in the second quarter.

The final second quarter GDP estimate showed the economy shrank 0.4 percent, compared with expectations for an unchanged reading of -0.5 percent, while recent data has suggested the UK has recovered in the third quarter.

Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher forecast "a very strong gross domestic product number" in the third quarter, in an interview with the Sun newspaper.

Sterling was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.6188, off a two-week low of $1.6137 reached on Wednesday. However, it stayed below last week's 13-month peak of $1.6310.

"If sterling breaks through $1.63 there is definitely potential for more upside, but it is more likely to test support at $1.6090," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

FOCUS ON SPAIN

Investors have been awaiting Spain's budget, which if credible could build the foundation for meeting conditions for a Spanish aid package, analysts said.

However, Spain has been reluctant to request a bailout which it must do to trigger intervention by the European Central Bank to lower its borrowing costs. Any suggestion that they are still trying to delay it would weigh on the euro and riskier currencies, including the pound.

Meanwhile many investors remain concerned about the economic outlook in the UK and the possibility that the BoE may opt for more quantitative easing later this year.

SEB analysts said sterling should be sold against the dollar given the British economy was "showing few signs of recovering". They advised buying a $1.58 four-month sterling/dollar put - a bet on the pound falling.

"Current rate differential in two-year swap yields between the two countries (Britain and the United States) would normally indicate that sterling/dollar should trade closer to $1.50 rather than above $1.60," they said in a note to clients.

The drop in GDP in the second quarter was the third consecutive quarter of contraction, meaning the UK has been in technical recession since the start of the year. Other data on Thursday revealed a record high current account deficit.

"Another revision higher in GDP was sterling positive. But it was only a slight revision and, at the end of the day, it is still a negative figure," Investec's McDarby said.