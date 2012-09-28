* Euro moves away from three-week low vs pound
* Spanish budget seen paving way for bailout request
* Traders cite month-end flows as euro-supportive
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 28 Sterling fell against the euro
on Friday after investors gave a cautious welcome to Spain's
2013 draft budget, although losses were expected to be capped by
uncertainty over when the country may ask for a bailout.
Earlier in the session, an annual European Union farm
subsidy payment to the UK, which involved around 3 billion euros
of sterling-positive flows, kept euro gains in check. But market
players said that, with that payment out of the way, many
investors were cutting out of short euro positions.
Sterling trade was also impacted by month-end rebalancing
flows that involved demand for the euro.
The single currency rose 0.3 percent to 79.67
pence, moving away from a three-week low of 79.23 pence hit on
Thursday.
"For today the market is giving Spain the benefit of the
doubt," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.
Strong support for the euro was expected at around 79.20
pence, the 50-day moving average.
Spain unveiled a 2013 budget based on spending cuts, which
many saw as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an
international bailout.
Many market players said a Spanish bailout request would be
seen as a positive for the euro, because it would allow the
European Central Bank to start buying the country's bonds and
lowering its borrowing costs.
Investors were also looking ahead to the results of an audit
on the recapitalisation needs of Spanish banks, which could
knock the euro if banks' funding needs are much bigger than
anticipated.
STERLING STRUGGLES VS DOLLAR
Although the euro firmed versus sterling, market speculation
that Spain could be downgraded by ratings agency Moody's after
the Friday close unnerved some investors and weighed on other
perceived riskier currencies.
The pound fell 0.6 percent against the dollar to
$1.6141, retreating from last week's 13-month high of $1.6310.
Technical charts showed support for sterling around $1.6094,
the 23.6 percent retracement of the July to September rise from
around $1.54 to $1.63.
The dollar strengthened broadly after data showed U.S.
consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in four months in
September.
Investors will focus on UK PMI surveys next week to gauge
the likelihood of the UK economy emerging from recession.
Sterling edged higher after second-quarter UK gross domestic
product was revised on Thursday to show the recession was
shallower than previously thought.
While some strategists said the economy appeared to be
recovering, others said UK current account numbers released at
the same time showed the country's financial situation was
worsening, and sterling could come under pressure as a result.
"Some of the shine has come off the good news from yesterday
as people pay more attention to the UK balance of payments,"
said Kit Juckes, an exchange strategist at Societe Generale, who
also cited month-end flows as a factor behind sterling weakness.
The sterling trade-weighted index dipped 0.25 percent
to 84.4. A move above 84.7 would put the index at its strongest
level in nearly four years.