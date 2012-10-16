* Sterling firm vs USD, but lags euro's gains
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 16 Sterling rose against the dollar
on Tuesday as demand for perceived riskier currencies improved,
although it lagged the euro on concerns that slowing UK
inflation will give the Bank of England more room to ease
policy.
The pound rose to $1.6120, trading above last
week's one-month low of $1.5975 but still well below the late
September peak of $1.6310. Offers to sell were cited at $1.6150
with near-term support at $1.6020, the low struck on Monday.
But it underperformed the euro. The single currency was 0.5
percent higher at 81 pence, rising to a one-month
high of 81.02 pence with resistance at its 200-day moving
average of 81.13 pence.
The single currency continued to hold well above chart
support at Thursday's low of 80.23 pence and the 21-day moving
average at 80.22 pence, helped by an improvement in the German
ZEW's economic sentiment survey and speculation that Spain would
ask for financial aid soon.
In the UK, consumer price inflation in September rose 0.4
percent from a month ago, in line with expectations, but slowing
from a 0.5 percent rise in August. For the year, inflation rose
2.2 percent in September, lower than the 2.5 percent annual rise
seen in August and also in line with forecasts.
"Today's data was so in line with expectations we didn't see
too much reaction in cable even though it makes more QE in
November a bit more likely," said Kathleen Brooks, research
director at FOREX.com.
"The pound is very sensitive to big data surprises in the
UK. If we get a miss (on employment data) it would be very
negative for sterling and edge off back to the $1.60 level."
Of late, the jobs market in the UK has shown signs of a
recovery despite a recession. Analysts expect the jobless rate
to remain steady at 8.1 percent for August when data is released
on Wednesday.
Traders are also wary about the pound given data later in
the week - including retail sales figures as well as Bank of
England (BoE) minutes - may add to the risk of the central bank
opting for more asset-buying quantitative easing (QE) next
month.
A poll conducted by Reuters showed a majority of economists
believe the BoE will increase its QE programme by another 50
billion pounds in November. QE is usually negative for the pound
as it increases the supply of the currency.
BOE MINUTES
John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank, said that if
the latest BoE minutes on Wednesday showed more flexibility
towards expansion of the asset purchase programme, then sterling
could weaken.
Many expect more monetary stimulus at a time when the
government is tightening fiscal policy by cutting down on
spending.
This expenditure clampdown will probably keep consumer
spending sluggish and, given that there is little chance of a
quick recovery in exports due to the euro zone crisis and a
slowdown in Asia, growth in the UK is likely to suffer.
"We are bearish cable," said Richard Driver, currency
strategist at Caxton FX. "We had hoped for a good third quarter,
but we are a bit cautious given the PMI surveys. The
third-quarter GDP reading later this month will, in our view,
tilt the balance for more QE or not."
Data released recently suggested the UK economy grew only
marginally in the third quarter with the construction sector
still contracting and the dominant services sector growing much
more slowly than anticipated.
That has somewhat dented expectations that third-quarter
gross domestic product figures next week will reveal the economy
has begun a robust recovery after three consecutive quarters of
contraction.