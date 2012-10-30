* Sterling rises versus dollar, up 0.3 percent

* CBI retail sales beats forecasts, boosts sterling

* Firmer euro gains versus pound

* Lower chances of more QE from BoE could lift pound

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Oct 30 Sterling rose against the dollar on Tuesday after a survey showed better-than-expected retail sales in October and bolstered chances of a sustained economic recovery in the UK.

The pound was up 0.3 percent at $1.6082, edging closer towards last week's high of $1.6144.

The Confederation of British Industry revealed an unexpected jump in its retail sales balance to +30 in October from +6 in September, far above analysts' forecasts for +7.

This came in the wake of data last week showing the UK leapt out of recession in the third quarter and added to the view that the Bank of England may not increase asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme next week.

"Sterling could retest $1.63 if the Bank of England don't do more QE," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

The pound fell against a broadly firmer euro, which was helped by good demand at an auction of Italian debt and after data showed Spain's economy contracted by slightly less than expected in the third quarter.

But trading moves were exacerbated by lighter-than-usual volume with U.S. markets closed as one of the biggest storms ever to hit the United States battered the eastern seaboard.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at 80.70 pence. It has recovered from a low of 80.02 pence hit last Friday when investors cut bets on more asset-buying as part of its QE programme when BoE policymakers meet next week.

It stopped just shy of chart resistance around 80.76 pence, the 21-day moving average.

IMPROVING UK DATA

Better-than-expected consumer credit, mortgage data and CBI retail sales data have added to a brighter picture of the UK economy.

This could lower chances for more monetary easing from the BoE next month, although there are still concerns that the UK economy has been boosted only temporarily as a result of the London Olympic Games.

Analysts said data in the UK was picking up at a time when the euro zone was still struggling with a sharp downturn, with little sign of Spain seeking a bailout from international lenders and fresh uncertainty about austerity and reforms in Greece.

"Following the stellar third-quarter gross domestic product print last week, today's CBI retail sales release corroborates the view that positive economic momentum could be sustained into the fourth quarter," said Valentin Marinov, Head of European G10 FX Strategy at Citi.

He added the euro could head back towards the 80.00 pence mark in the near term.

Purchasing Manufacturers' Index data for manufacturing, construction and services due later this week and early next week will be watched closely for an indication of UK economic health going into the fourth quarter.