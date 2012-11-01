* Sterling hits 1-month trade-weighted high

* Hits two-week high versus dollar, rises versus euro

* Lower QE bets support sterling following BoE Bean's comments

* Investors await more PMI data for steer on underlying growth

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, Nov 1 Sterling rose to its highest in a month against a basket of currencies on Thursday as a weaker-than-expected manufacturing survey did little to dent cautious optimism about the UK economy.

Traders said the pound was also lifted by demand from UK companies for hedging purposes and Asian real money investors.

Sterling's trade-weighted index rose as high as 84.3, BoE data showed, as the UK currency hit a two-week peak against the dollar and came close to a one-month high versus the euro.

Earlier, the purchasing managers' index (PMI) on UK manufacturing activity for October fell to 47.5, below expectations of a drop to 48.0 and further below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The data highlighted risks to the UK's tentative economic recovery but investors were still upbeat on sterling after third-quarter gross domestic product data last week showed the economy emerged from recession.

Sterling rose as high as $1.6176 against the dollar , its highest level since Oct. 17, before easing back to last trade at $1.6140. A rise above $1.6178 would mark the pound's highest in nearly a month.

The euro was down 0.15 percent at 80.19 pence, having earlier dropped to 80.04 pence, just above last week's trough of 80.02.

"It is possible that some investors and traders are taking some mild encouragement from the recent economic data, with stronger third quarter GDP and better (housing) data, although PMIs could suggest we are treading on water," said Michael Derks chief strategist at FxPro.

"It has been interesting since the start of the month that trade-weighted sterling has attracted some capital inflows, indicating there has been some additional allocation."

DIMMING CHANCE OF QE

Comments from Bank of England deputy governor Charlie Bean on Wednesday chimed with a recent lowering of expectations that the central bank will opt for more quantitative easing (QE) next week, providing support for the pound.

QE is generally negative a currency as it increases the supply in circulation, and if the BoE holds fire next month that could help sterling rally.

Adding to the brighter picture on the UK, data from mortgage lender Nationwide on Thursday showed house prices rose faster than forecast in October.

"There's been some improvement in underlying sentiment. Most people were looking for further QE in November but based on data and comments from the various MPC (BoE Monetary Policy Committee) members that seems less likely now, and all that has supported sterling," said Raghav Subbarao, FX strategist at Barclays.

Investors will look to construction and services PMI data due on Friday and Monday for more evidence of how resilient the economy has been at the start of the fourth quarter.

Sterling was also helped as the euro came under pressure following a Greek court ruling that pension reforms demanded by foreign lenders may be unconstitutional.

The euro has struggled in recent weeks on doubts about the Greece's eligibility for a further aid tranche and whether Spain will ask for a bailout.

This has helped the pound as its perceived safe-haven status has attracted buyers, but if the UK economy starts to look more fragile this could erode the trend.

"Developments within Europe and whether safe-haven flows come through are more important (than QE). If those flows start to slow down that does expose sterling to more negative fundamentals," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.