* Sterling falls versus euro to 81 pence
* BoE's King flags "challenging environment"
* Investors look to Autumn Statement
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Nov 29 Sterling fell against the euro on
Thursday after weaker UK lending data added to expectations for
more quantitative easing, which would likely keep the British
currency under pressure.
Market players cited some buying of the euro and selling of
sterling by central banks for month-end requirements. Traders
said sentiment towards the pound was also soured by speculation
that rating agencies could cut Britain's triple-A credit rating
early next year.
The euro gained 0.1 percent to 80.91 pence,
edging back towards a one-month high of 81.145 pence hit on
Monday. The pound was up 0.2 percent against the dollar
at $1.6036.
UK bank lending to the real economy fell at its sharpest
pace in more than two years while broad money supply grew
slightly in Britain in October, data showed.
"The lending data are still very weak, meaning further
policy measures from the Bank of England are still very much on
the table," said Jane Foley, senior currency analyst at
Rabobank.
Foley said the increased chance of QE in the UK was likely
to cap any rallies in sterling against the dollar, while swings
in market sentiment over the U.S. budget deadlock would also
dictate the pound's moves in the near term.
QE is seen as negative for the pound as it increases supply
of the currency.
Geoff Kendrick, currency analyst at Nomura, pointed to next
week's mid-year budget update as a potential risk factor for
sterling.
"While the underlying data are likely to show some fiscal
slippage, the headline numbers should be enough to keep any
ratings concerns at bay for now."
"EXCEPTIONALLY CHALLENGING"
European data showed economic morale in the euro zone
improved for the first time in almost a year in November, but
industry's reluctance to invest next year bode poorly for a
quick recovery from recession. That is likely to check gains by
the single currency, traders said.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, in the bank's
Financial Stability Report, flagged an "exceptionally
challenging" environment in the UK economy, a factor likely to
boost the case for a weaker pound to stimulate spending.
He also said significant adjustments needed to be made in
the euro zone, Britain's biggest trading partner.
"The MPC remains pretty dovish in its language, so there is
no reason for euro/sterling to go down between now and early
into next year," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe
Generale.
"At the moment euro/sterling is following euro/dollar, but
there is no independently positive story for the UK at this
time," Juckes added.
British retail sales in November rose at the fastest pace
since June, a survey from the Confederation of British Industry
showed, but prompted little optimism as overall consumer demand
remained sluggish.