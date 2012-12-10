* Euro drops as investors fret over Italian politics
* Pound could benefit from safe-haven flows
* Reported longer-term macro demand boosts pound vs dollar
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Dec 10 Sterling hit a near three-week
high against the euro on Monday, with the shared currency coming
under pressure as investors fretted over the Italian prime
minister's decision to resign.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday he would
resign after the 2013 budget is approved, increasing political
uncertainty in the heavily indebted country and dragging on the
euro.
The euro dropped 0.2 percent against the pound
to 80.37 pence. It hit a low of 80.35 pence in thin Asian trade,
its lowest level since Nov. 21, according to Reuters data.
Further weakness could see the euro test the Nov. 8 low of
79.605 pence.
"The resignation offer of PM Monti in Italy is likely to
weigh upon the euro going forward both against the pound and
against the dollar," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
"The risk of euro/sterling breaking below 80 pence has
increased following the announcement, it could lead to a pick-up
in safe-haven flows into the UK as we move into next year."
Concerns about the euro zone has helped support the pound
this year as some investors seeking to cut exposure to the debt
crisis bought sterling assets, viewing the UK as a relative safe
haven.
Against the dollar, sterling gained 0.3 percent on
the day to $1.6086, helped by a recovery in the euro against the
dollar later in the session.
Market players said sterling was boosted by demand from
longer-term investors, though gains could be checked by reported
sell offers between $1.6080 and $1.61.
The pound has fallen against the dollar in recent sessions,
with the greenback lifted by faster-than-expected U.S.
employment growth that prompted bets the Federal Reserve could
opt for a smaller stimulus programme when it meets this week.
"Sterling is taking no independent direction, but the FOMC
(Federal Open Market Committee) meeting is likely to announce
some further asset purchases, in addition the market will be
watching discussions on the fiscal cliff," said Michael Derks,
chief strategist at FxPro, adding that a resolution to U.S.
fiscal problems would boost the dollar and drag the pound lower.
The so-called fiscal cliff, a combination of automatic tax
rises and spending cuts due to kick-in at the beginning of 2013,
threatens to mire the U.S. economy in recession if an agreement
is not reached before the year end.
STERLING FLOWS
The pound could benefit from safe haven flows out of the
euro as market players fret over political uncertainty in
peripheral countries amid speculation the European Central Bank
could be considering a future rate cut.
Data on Monday showed Germany's trade surplus was its
narrowest in more than six months in October after falling
demand from its recession-hit European trade partners hurt its
exports, also weighing on the euro.
Lower euro zone growth could fan demand for the pound,
although the UK's economic outlook was also clouded after
finance minister George Osborne lowered growth forecasts in his
mid-year budget statement last week. That raised concerns rating
agencies could soon cut the UK's prized AAA credit status.
Nomura analysts said immediate concerns about the UK have
abated however, providing an opportunity to sell the euro
against sterling. FX strategists said they sold euro/sterling at
80.50 pence, targeting 78.00 pence, with a stop loss order at
81.70 pence.