* Sterling edges down from Nov. 1 peak vs dollar
* Pound lower vs euro, within 81.65-79.60 pence range
* BoE's Fisher says may need more QE
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Dec 13 Sterling slipped from a six-week
high against the dollar on Thursday as investors took some
profits after the Federal Reserve eased policy and attention
switched to U.S. fiscal problems.
Some strategists said sterling could strengthen against the
dollar in coming weeks, however, if Bank of England policymakers
hold off from signalling further monetary easing in Britain.
With no more UK data due this week traders said attention
will now focus on wrangling over U.S. budget problems, the
so-called U.S. fiscal cliff, a combination of tax cuts and
spending hikes due to kick in at the beginning of 2013.
Some analysts said if lawmakers resolve budget problems
before the year end, the dollar could weaken.
"Any solution to the fiscal cliff is going to be positive
for risk appetite, which could initially see the dollar weaken
and the pound hold onto these gains," said Philip Hoey, senior
account manager at Caxton FX.
Sterling dipped 0.1 percent to $1.6120, retreating
from a six-week high of $1.6173 hit on Wednesday after the Fed
said it would bolster its quantitative easing programme by $45
billion a month, on top of $40 billion the Fed is already buying
in mortgage-backed securities.
The pound has rallied more than 2 percent against the dollar
in the last month as markets positioned for more
asset-purchasing from the Fed, prompting some investors to take
profit on earlier bets that the pound would rise.
"Sterling/dollar rallied from (around) $1.58 on Nov. 15 to
$1.6172 yesterday so there was probably a little profit-taking,"
said Ned Rumpeltin, head of G-10 FX strategy at Standard
Chartered.
Rumpeltin said the dollar's recovery after the initial Fed
announcement suggested markets were getting less sensitive to
the major central banks printing money, which tends to weigh on
a currency by boosting supply.
UK INFLATION DEBATE
The euro was up 0.2 percent at 81.10 pence,
holding within the range roughly between 81.65 and 79.60 pence
that it has traded in since October.
Strategists said moves in euro/sterling were likely to be
swayed by developments in the euro zone in coming months.
Markets are waiting to see whether Spain will apply for aid,
triggering the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme that
is seen as providing a backstop to peripheral debt markets.
In a 2013 outlook Morgan Stanley said euro/sterling would
hit 83 pence in the first quarter of 2013 on condition the
bond-buying scheme is implemented, before dropping back towards
78 pence by the end of the year.
Part of the reason why the euro could struggle is because of
a grim outlook for the euro zone. But such an outlook is also
bad news for the UK, given the region is Britain's biggest
trading partner.
BoE policymaker Paul Fisher said the BoE may need to pursue
more quantitative easing once there were signs inflation had
dropped, but sterling was little changed after his comments.
Earlier, data showed British factory orders rose above their
long-run average this month, but there was little reaction in
sterling.