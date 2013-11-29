LONDON Nov 29 Sterling rose to a two-year high
against the dollar on Friday, as speculators positioned for a
steady flow of robust data from the UK and which will support
expectations of early tightening by the Bank of England.
The pound also rose against the euro with the spread between
10-year gilts and Bunds widening by
three basis points to 108 basis points, moving back towards last
week's eight-year high of 109.4 basis points.
Sterling rose 0.2 percent to $1.6385, its strongest
since early September 2011, and breaking past near-term
resistance of $1.6380 - its Jan 2. high.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at 83.05 pence, a
three-week low and close to its early November trough of 83.00
pence. A drop below that would have taken the euro to its lowest
since mid-January.
"There are plenty of speculators like hedge funds who are
taking bullish positions in sterling. As long as the data keeps
coming on the stronger side, we expect this interest in buying
sterling to continue," said a head FX trader at an Asian bank.
Next week, services, manufacturing and construction sector
purchasing managers' indices (PMI) for November will be released
and all are expected to show robust readings.
British lenders approved the largest number of mortgages in
almost six years in October, the BoE said on Friday.
Earlier, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed British
house prices rose at their fastest rate in more than three years
this month. That tops off a week when the second reading of
third-quarter gross domestic product showed rising business
spending.
RATES LOWER FOR LONGER
In a bid to cool the housing market, the BoE on Thursday
withdrew some of the stimulus offered to help mortgage lending.
Some concluded the BoE might be taking the first step towards
tightening its ultra-loose policy, underpinning the pound.
But a few analysts said not using conventional monetary
policy to curb housing prices meant interest rates could remain
low for longer and that could see sterling shed some gains.
"We think the decision strengthens the BOE's current forward
guidance and means there's a greater chance interest rates can
remain lower for longer. The pound has now come a long way and
looks very stretched at current levels," said Derek Halpenny,
European head of global market research at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi-UFJ.
Sterling has gained 8.4 percent since early August, when the
BoE began its forward guidance and pledged to keep rates low
until unemployment fell below 7 percent, which it expected
around the end of 2016. Since then, a recovering labour market,
improved consumer sentiment and higher house prices have led
investors to price in an earlier rate hike.
Even the BoE has acknowledged that the economy is growing,
although it has pledged to keep rates low to ensure that a
recovery is sustained. The market is now pricing in a
quarter-point interest rate rise in the first half of 2015 and
slow but steady gains thereafter.
That contrasts with the European Central Bank, which many
expect to loosen policy to curb disinflation.
Reflecting that, gilt yields rose between one and three
basis points across the curve while German Bund yields were flat
or slightly lower.