LONDON Nov 29 Sterling rose to a two-year high against the dollar on Friday, as speculators positioned for a steady flow of robust data from the UK and which will support expectations of early tightening by the Bank of England.

The pound also rose against the euro with the spread between 10-year gilts and Bunds widening by three basis points to 108 basis points, moving back towards last week's eight-year high of 109.4 basis points.

Sterling rose 0.2 percent to $1.6385, its strongest since early September 2011, and breaking past near-term resistance of $1.6380 - its Jan 2. high.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at 83.05 pence, a three-week low and close to its early November trough of 83.00 pence. A drop below that would have taken the euro to its lowest since mid-January.

"There are plenty of speculators like hedge funds who are taking bullish positions in sterling. As long as the data keeps coming on the stronger side, we expect this interest in buying sterling to continue," said a head FX trader at an Asian bank.

Next week, services, manufacturing and construction sector purchasing managers' indices (PMI) for November will be released and all are expected to show robust readings.

British lenders approved the largest number of mortgages in almost six years in October, the BoE said on Friday.

Earlier, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed British house prices rose at their fastest rate in more than three years this month. That tops off a week when the second reading of third-quarter gross domestic product showed rising business spending.

RATES LOWER FOR LONGER

In a bid to cool the housing market, the BoE on Thursday withdrew some of the stimulus offered to help mortgage lending. Some concluded the BoE might be taking the first step towards tightening its ultra-loose policy, underpinning the pound.

But a few analysts said not using conventional monetary policy to curb housing prices meant interest rates could remain low for longer and that could see sterling shed some gains.

"We think the decision strengthens the BOE's current forward guidance and means there's a greater chance interest rates can remain lower for longer. The pound has now come a long way and looks very stretched at current levels," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global market research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi-UFJ.

Sterling has gained 8.4 percent since early August, when the BoE began its forward guidance and pledged to keep rates low until unemployment fell below 7 percent, which it expected around the end of 2016. Since then, a recovering labour market, improved consumer sentiment and higher house prices have led investors to price in an earlier rate hike.

Even the BoE has acknowledged that the economy is growing, although it has pledged to keep rates low to ensure that a recovery is sustained. The market is now pricing in a quarter-point interest rate rise in the first half of 2015 and slow but steady gains thereafter.

That contrasts with the European Central Bank, which many expect to loosen policy to curb disinflation.

Reflecting that, gilt yields rose between one and three basis points across the curve while German Bund yields were flat or slightly lower.