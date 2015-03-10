(Adds details, quotes)

By Jemima Kelly and Ahmed Aboulenein

LONDON, March 10 Sterling hit a seven-year high against the euro on Tuesday as traders bet on a divergent monetary policy path between the euro zone, where a 1.1 trillion euro asset purchase programme began this week, and Britain.

Less than two months ahead of the most uncertain UK parliamentary elections in decades, the cost of hedging against sharp swings in the pound rose sharply.

While the European Central Bank has started flooding the euro zone with money to boost inflation, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that it would be "extremely foolish" to use more monetary stimulus to fight a temporary plunge in UK inflation caused by declining oil prices.

The BoE has previously said that it expects its next policy move to be a hike in interest rates from their current historic lows, which investors are betting will come early next year.

The euro fell below 71 pence for the first time since December 2007 to trade at 70.95 pence, down 1 percent on the day .

Against the dollar, sterling slipped 0.3 percent to $1.5087 . The greenback has rallied strongly since a stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report on Friday that bolstered bets of a Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

"Our view is that the first (British) interest rate rise will not be until the first quarter of 2016," said Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole.

"(That) should be sterling negative, but the problem is that the sterling negative at the moment being engineered by the BoE is less than the negative being applied to the euro zone," he added. Yields on bonds of nearly all euro zone countries hit record lows on Tuesday.

Options market pricing showed a jump in the cost of hedging against volatility around the May 7 election date and the weeks after, with the two-month sterling/dollar implied volatility <GBP2MO=R rising to 10.475 percent, its highest since early 2012.

The three-month implied volatility also rose to a high of 10.25 percent, indicating that the uncertainty from the election is likely to spill over into June.

"The two- and the three-month implied volatilities now capture the election date so we are seeing demand," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

Kinsella said he also expected demand for the longer-dated options, because of the risk posed by a vote on EU membership which the Conservative party has promised to hold by 2017 if it is returned to power. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)