LONDON, June 9 Sterling slipped against the dollar on Tuesday, suffering from persistent concerns over the strength of Britain's economy, even after data showed the UK trade deficit in April was the smallest in over a year.

The contraction in the trade gap to 1.202 billion pounds in April suggests the deficit might act as less of a brake on growth during the current quarter than it did in the first three months of the year.

But it gave little support to sterling, which was last trading down 0.3 percent at $1.5309. Against a broadly weaker euro, the pound managed to inch up 0.1 percent to 73.46 pence , having earlier slipped to a one-month low of 73.895 pence.

Figures released last week showed growth in Britain's dominant service sector slowed the most in nearly four years in May, while inflation has turned negative for the first time since 1960, suggesting the Bank of England will hold off from raising interest rates until at least mid-2016.

In contrast, market expectations are now growing that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates for the first time since 2006 in September, following a much-stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report last week.

"While the pound is usually attractive to traders because of the strong UK economic outlook, this has become questionable recently and has consequently resulted in the currency suffering," said FXTM Chief Market Analyst Jameel Ahmad.

"(Sterling/dollar) remains under pressure and vulnerable to further declines, especially with the U.S. employment report ... providing the markets with optimism that we can expect a U.S. interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve this September."

But Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said sterling's recent movements seemed to be driven more by moves in the dollar and euro than worries about British interest rates.

"On balance the data have been coming in marginally disappointing, but not by a strong magnitude, so it's hard to say there's a particularly strong rates story," he said. "I'm struggling to tie sterling's performance to any particular news flow; I think positioning has a fair bit to answer for."

Some analysts said the news that British-based HSBC , Europe's biggest bank, would shed almost 50,000 jobs and take an axe to its investment bank had also weakened demand for the pound. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Susan Fenton)