* Euro falls further, market players eye test of 84 pence

* Sterling falls vs dollar after Merkel comments

* BOE's sterling index at 1-month high

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 13 The euro fell to a fresh nine-month low against sterling on Tuesday after comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel unsettled investors already disappointed by the outcome of last week's European Union summit.

Selling of the single currency accelerated after sources said Merkel has rejected any suggestion of raising the funding limit of Europe's future bailout fund.

The euro dropped 0.5 percent to 84.16 pence, its lowest level since Feb. 22. Bids are seen ahead of 84 pence, where traders cited the presence of an option barrier that is scheduled to roll off on Thursday.

Market players said the common currency looked vulnerable to more losses, having broken below key technical levels, while the pound was likely to benefit from inflows into UK government bonds from investors seeking safety from euro zone debt woes.

"This is a market trading on headlines and it's very much driven by a black and white view of whether the euro zone is going to survive or not," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

With the euro having broken below its 200-week moving average, currently 85.75, for the first time since 2007, technical analysts say this leaves the door open to a fall to around 83.85 pence, another support level drawn by connecting lows hit in 2008 and 2010.

"We are long sterling and short euro and with the euro breaking below 85.20, we expect it to drop into the 80-81 pence range in the next three months," said Stuart Frost, head of a currency fund at RWC Partners.

Analysts said the pound's outperformance against the euro was not being driven by UK economic fundamentals, but is a reflection of the euro zone's troubles.

Sterling fell around 0.5 percent against the dollar to $1.5510, its lowest level in more than two weeks, as jittery investors reached for the relative safety of the world's most liquid currency.

"It's clear the summit has not relieved any of the issues outstanding. The dollar will gain the most in these circumstances but the market is not really taking a discerning view at the moment. This is not about sterling strength," said BNY Mellon's Neil Mellor.

RATINGS THREAT TO EURO ZONE

The EU summit agreement last week fell short of any commitment to common euro bonds or measures that would see the European Central Bank step up purchases of bonds in the secondary market to relieve pressure on struggling euro zone sovereigns and boost market confidence.

Standard & Poor's warned last week of a possible downgrade of 15 euro zone countries shortly after the EU summit.

Moody's said on Monday it intends to review the ratings of all 27 European Union states in the first quarter of 2012, while Fitch said pressure on their ratings had risen after last week's EU summit yielded no "comprehensive" crisis solution.

UK Prime Minister David Cameron vetoed proposed treaty changes at the EU gathering. Analysts said that while Britain's stance could have consequences in the longer term, for now markets preferred the safety of British assets, comforted by there being a credible fiscal strategy in place to tackle debt.

The pound's gains versus the euro saw the Bank of England's trade-weighted sterling index rise to a one-month high of 80.9 , within striking distance of its Nov. 11 high of 81. If the index rises above 81, it will be the highest level since early March.

The currency barely reacted to UK inflation data which slowed in November, as forecast.. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans)