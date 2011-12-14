(Updates prices, adds comment, detail)

* Euro falls to 83.73 pence, lowest since Feb 18

* 83.33 level could be key, equal to 1.20 euros in GBP/EUR

* Sterling trade-weighted index matches highest since March

* But pound falls to 2-month lows versus firm dollar

By Neal Armstrong and Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Dec 14 Sterling rose to its highest in almost 10 months against the euro on Wednesday as the lack of a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis and the risk of sovereign downgrades in the bloc caused investors to shy away from the common currency.

Sterling remained largely driven by negative sentiment towards the euro, leaving the UK currency vulnerable as it fell to two-month lows versus the safe-haven dollar. Very thin liquidity was exacerbating moves, traders said.

The pound showed little reaction to data showing the UK jobless claimant count rose less than expected last month.

The euro fell as low as 83.73 pence, its weakest since Feb. 18 and below a reported option barrier at 84.00 pence that traders said had previously provided strong support. It later clawed its way back to 84.03, down 0.2 percent on the day.

Technical analysts said the outlook was negative for the euro while it held below the 200-week moving average at 85.75 but strong demand was expected from corporates ahead of 83.33 pence, equivalent to the 1.20 euro level in sterling/euro .

"Sterling lacks the momentum to push higher on its own and much of the strength in the pound is down to euro weakness," said Alex Lawson, senior dealer at Moneycorp.

"There is a lot of congestion up to the 1.20 level in sterling/euro, or 83.33 in euro/sterling. This has now become the target and especially in such thin trade we could get there."

Gains against the euro pushed sterling's trade-weighted index to 81.0, matching its highest level since March.

"Despite sterling's stronger position this week it remains unclear whether there is real safe haven value in the pound," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"Sterling fundamentals are defined by weak growth and a central bank that is likely to increase QE next year."

Against the dollar, the pound fell to $1.5408, its lowest in two months, as the greenback rose to 11-month highs versus a currency basket.

MORE GAINS VS EURO?

The euro was pressured as Italy was forced to accept hefty borrowing costs at a sale of five-year debt, while markets braced for possible ratings downgrades of euro zone countries after last week's European Union summit offered no hope of an immediate resolution to the debt crisis.

Analysts say sterling's gains are mostly a reflection of euro zone debt worries rather than a thumbs-up to British Prime Minister David Cameron's veto of proposed European Union treaty changes, which could be negative for the pound in the longer term.

Some expect more gains for sterling versus the euro over the coming weeks as investors opt for the relative safety of UK government bonds over euro zone assets.

The pound is also likely to garner support if speculation about the Bank of England opting for further monetary easing in the first quarter of next year decreases.

BoE chief economist Spencer Dale put a question mark over his support for any future quantitative easing to boost the economy on Tuesday when he warned UK inflation may not fall as fast as the BoE forecasts next year. (Editing by Catherine Evans)