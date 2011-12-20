* Sterling rises to 11-month high against euro

* Traders: EUR/GBP could fall below 80 pence in Q1 2012

* Pound rallies vs dollar on better U.S., German data

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 20 Investors flocked to buy the UK currency on Tuesday, sending it to an 11-month high against the euro, believing British assets to be a safe haven from the euro zone's festering debt crisis.

Sterling also climbed versus the dollar after a sharp fall in Spanish short-term borrowing costs and better U.S. and German economic data reduced demand for the safe haven greenback.

Trade-weighted sterling, which tracks the pound's value against the currencies of the UK's main trading partners, rose to 81.5, its highest since early March.

"Sterling has got some non-euro safe haven status and is benefitting from lazy dollar longs being squeezed by a slightly more benign global risk outlook," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to 83.55 pence, its lowest level since mid-January.

Traders said the pound's gains versus the euro mainly reflected continuing worries following a European Union summit earlier this month which is seen as having failed to come up with a firm, immediate plan to solve the debt crisis.

"There seems to be sentiment in favour of (the pound) at the moment," said a trader in London. "The post-EU summit feeling is that the UK is best out of it."

He added that ongoing negative sentiment for the euro would push the currency below 80 pence in the first quarter of 2012.

Anticipation among investors that the UK will hold onto its prized AAA credit rating while countries including France and Germany are seen to be at risk of losing theirs is an important factor behind sterling's relative safety at the moment.

Sterling also rose around 1.2 percent against the dollar to a session high of $1.5694. The pound's rally accelerated after it broke above reported stop-loss orders around $1.5600, while it sailed through offers around $1.5620-30.

A break through hefty stops around $1.31 in euro/dollar following better-than-expected U.S. housing data added momentum to the broad dollar sell-off.

A stronger-than-forecast German Ifo survey also tempered some concerns that the global economy is grinding to a halt, although market players said sentiment was still fragile and many investors may look to sell into the bounce.

Traders said year-end corporate buying boosted sterling's strength, but the rally came amid thin liquidity.

UK RISKS

Sterling has benefited from weakness in the euro, but a sluggish economy and a loss of confidence in Europe is a risk to Britain, given that the EU is the UK's biggest export market and British banks have a sizeable exposure to euro zone debt.

Heading into 2012, some analysts see a risk that sterling's safe-haven status may dwindle against the euro, given political issues raised by the UK's refusal to back an EU treaty at this month's summit.

Jane Foley, FX strategist at Rabobank, argued that this month's EU summit has thrown wide open the distance between the two parties in Britain's coalition government, and their respective allegiances with Europe.

"This suggests that the relative attraction of sterling versus the euro is a little less than it was at the start of this month and the ability of the pound to behave as a safe haven is thus reduced," she said in a note.

Others in the market believe the prospect of ongoing monetary stimulus from the Bank of England may also weigh on the pound, given that such easing requires flooding the market with the currency, which reduces its demand.

Minutes from the Bank of England's latest policy meeting will be released on Wednesday and are likely to show policymakers are prepared to consider further monetary stimulus to boost the fragile UK economy in the early part of 2012. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Ron Askew)