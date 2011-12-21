(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)

* Pound rises to 11-month high versus euro of 83.02 pence

* Sterling trade versus dollar volatile after ECB tender

* BoE minutes dovish as anticipated, leaves door open for QE

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Dec 21 Sterling struck an 11-month high against the euro on Wednesday after strong demand at the European Central Bank's three-year lending operation failed to alleviate concerns about the region's debt crisis and the fragility of the common currency.

Dovish Bank of England minutes that kept the possibility of more quantitative easing on the table had little market impact, with many market players seeing the UK currency as a relative safe haven from the debt troubles plaguing the euro zone.

The euro fell to 83.02 pence, it's lowest level since mid-January, to trade down 0.5 percent for the day. Market players saw any rebound running into resistance around 84 pence, while next support was at the year's low of 82.85.

"Sterling is still seen as a safe haven from the sovereign bond point of view with the UK still retaining its triple-A rating," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

Banks snapped up the European Central Bank's first ever offer of three-year loans on Wednesday, taking nearly 490 billion euros, well above the 310 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

Sterling and other riskier currencies initially rallied against the dollar on expectations the tender would help the region's banks lower their funding costs.

But gains were quickly given back as some investors booked profits. One market player said it was a classic case of buy the rumour, sell the fact, while others said thin year-end markets were exacerbating moves.

Sterling hit a session high of $1.5775, just below resistance from the Nov. 30 high of $1.5780, before paring gains to trade flat on the day at $1.5663.

Some market players interpreted the strong demand for long-term funds as a sign of severe strains among euro zone banks.

"There are worries going forward that there are huge funding issues coming to the fore and all this is doing is papering over the cracks of a crumbling house," an FX spot trader said.

Trade-weighted sterling, which tracks the pound's value against the currencies of the UK's main trading partners, rose to 81.6, its highest since March.

Investors appeared to shrug off Tuesday's warning from ratings agency Moody's that the UK's triple-A credit rating was under threat from the euro zone debt crisis..

"Even if the UK loses its triple "A" rating it remains likely that the pound won't suffer too much given that European triple-A's will already have lost theirs as well," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

BOE MINUTES

BoE policymakers left the door open for an additional injection of cash into the faltering economy in February, judging that the time was not ripe yet for more easing given uncertainty about the euro crisis.

All nine members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted to maintain the target level of quantitative asset purchases at 275 billion pounds and to leave the key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent.

However, some policymakers flagged their readiness to boost the economy further.

BoE asset purchases have helped support the UK gilt market in recent months, which has also benefited from portfolio flows out of the euro zone sovereign debt markets that in turn weighed on euro/sterling.

UK public sector net borrowing figures, published at the same time as the BoE minutes, were slightly lower than anticipated, offering some relief for the government.

Weak growth and euro zone worries still threaten Britain's plan to balance its books, but as budgetary conditions are deteriorating in most of the euro zone investors continue to view that sterling is a safer bet within Europe. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)