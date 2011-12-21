(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)
* Pound rises to 11-month high versus euro of 83.02 pence
* Sterling trade versus dollar volatile after ECB tender
* BoE minutes dovish as anticipated, leaves door open for QE
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Dec 21 Sterling struck an 11-month
high against the euro on Wednesday after strong demand at the
European Central Bank's three-year lending operation failed to
alleviate concerns about the region's debt crisis and the
fragility of the common currency.
Dovish Bank of England minutes that kept the possibility of
more quantitative easing on the table had little market impact,
with many market players seeing the UK currency as a relative
safe haven from the debt troubles plaguing the euro zone.
The euro fell to 83.02 pence, it's lowest level since
mid-January, to trade down 0.5 percent for the day. Market
players saw any rebound running into resistance around 84 pence,
while next support was at the year's low of 82.85.
"Sterling is still seen as a safe haven from the sovereign
bond point of view with the UK still retaining its triple-A
rating," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at
Morgan Stanley.
Banks snapped up the European Central Bank's first ever
offer of three-year loans on Wednesday, taking nearly 490
billion euros, well above the 310 billion forecast in a Reuters
poll.
Sterling and other riskier currencies initially rallied
against the dollar on expectations the tender would help the
region's banks lower their funding costs.
But gains were quickly given back as some investors booked
profits. One market player said it was a classic case of buy the
rumour, sell the fact, while others said thin year-end markets
were exacerbating moves.
Sterling hit a session high of $1.5775, just below
resistance from the Nov. 30 high of $1.5780, before paring gains
to trade flat on the day at $1.5663.
Some market players interpreted the strong demand for
long-term funds as a sign of severe strains among euro zone
banks.
"There are worries going forward that there are huge funding
issues coming to the fore and all this is doing is papering over
the cracks of a crumbling house," an FX spot trader said.
Trade-weighted sterling, which tracks the pound's
value against the currencies of the UK's main trading partners,
rose to 81.6, its highest since March.
Investors appeared to shrug off Tuesday's warning from
ratings agency Moody's that the UK's triple-A credit rating was
under threat from the euro zone debt crisis..
"Even if the UK loses its triple "A" rating it remains
likely that the pound won't suffer too much given that European
triple-A's will already have lost theirs as well," said Michael
Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.
BOE MINUTES
BoE policymakers left the door open for an additional
injection of cash into the faltering economy in February,
judging that the time was not ripe yet for more easing given
uncertainty about the euro crisis.
All nine members of the central bank's Monetary Policy
Committee voted to maintain the target level of quantitative
asset purchases at 275 billion pounds and to leave the key
interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent.
However, some policymakers flagged their readiness to boost
the economy further.
BoE asset purchases have helped support the UK gilt market
in recent months, which has also benefited from portfolio flows
out of the euro zone sovereign debt markets that in turn weighed
on euro/sterling.
UK public sector net borrowing figures, published at the
same time as the BoE minutes, were slightly lower than
anticipated, offering some relief for the government.
Weak growth and euro zone worries still threaten Britain's
plan to balance its books, but as budgetary conditions are
deteriorating in most of the euro zone investors continue to
view that sterling is a safer bet within Europe.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)