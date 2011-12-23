* Sterling slips vs euro, but stays near 11-mth high

* Euro supported, strong US data boosts risk appetite

* Trader: Sterling will struggle to keep gaining on euro

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Dec 23 Sterling slipped against the euro on Friday as increased risk appetite prompted investors to trim bets to sell the single currency, while the pound struggled after a slide in the UK's service sector highlighted the fragility of the British economy.

The single currency was supported by its gains versus the dollar after data the previous day showing an improving U.S. economy prompted investors to pick up currencies considered to be higher risk.

It rose 0.2 percent on the day to the day's high of 83.45 pence, staying above an 11-month trough of 83.02 pence hit on Wednesday. Traders said flows were extremely thin given a shortened trading day in London ahead of the Christmas holidays.

UK markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The pound hit the day's high versus the dollar in early London trade, but pared those gains after data showing a drop in UK service sector output added to the view that the UK economic recovery will continue to struggle.

Analysts said the pound would track moves in the euro versus the dollar, adding that the single currency had room to inch higher if investors continue to trim their short positions heading into the year-end.

"We know the speculative end of the market is short of the euro and that everyone is bearish on the euro. If you shake those positions out into Christmas and new year, you'll get a move higher in the euro versus the dollar and sterling," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

But he added: "If euro/sterling moves up on a bit of short covering into the new year, I think that's just a short-term move," and said the pair would eventually fall towards 80 pence in the coming months.

Many in the market expected the pound to resume its climb If European policymakers are still seen to be struggling to solve the euro zone debt crisis. Analysts expect this could push the single currency towards 80 pence in the coming months.

But some traders see the pound struggling to extend significant gains beyond levels around 83.30 per euro, which is equivalent to the 1.2 euro level in sterling/euro.

Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec, said he had a surprisingly busy week buying euros for corporate clients, adding that such demand would cap a further, big upside in the pound.

"I don't see (sterling) flying above 1.20 ... We've seen a lot of demand this week from importers looking to buy euros now that its has touched 1.20," he said.

UK RISKS

Sterling was flat on the day at $1.5680, pulling back from a session high of $1.5709.

It traded at 81.5 versus a currency basket, having hit a 10-month high of 81.70 on Thursday.

As debt problems in the euro zone deteriorate, sterling has benefited versus the euro from perceived safety flows into UK gilts. This pushed the yield on the 10-year gilt to a record low of 2 percent on Friday.

But concerns over the fragility of the British economy are seen lasting well into 2012 with BoE policymakers leaving the door open for more quantitative easing in February, which could pose a negative risk to the UK currency.

"The view is that we will likely see the UK dip into a recession in H1. Economic weakness will be a constant reminder that the UK's AAA status is not guaranteed by any means," McDarby at Investec said.

In addition to Friday's dismal report on the services sector, official data on Thursday showed third-quarter GDP growth was revised up to 0.6 percent on the quarter from 0.5 percent, although the annual rate of growth was left unrevised at 0.5 percent.