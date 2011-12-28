* Sterling falls 1 pct to 1-week low vs dollar
* Traders cite large sterling sell order in thin trade
* Euro also gains vs pound, but still seen vulnerable
* UK economy remains a concern
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 28 Sterling fell to its lowest
in just over a week versus the dollar on Wednesday, with traders
citing a large sell order that pushed the UK currency broadly
lower in thin year-end trade.
The pound fell 1 percent on the day to $1.5492, its
lowest since Dec. 19, with traders saying illiquid market
conditions exaggerated moves. They also reported month-end
dollar buying by U.S. corporates.
"The move in sterling was just a sterling sell trade. With
trade so illiquid any month-end or end-of-year trade will move
the market more than it would otherwise have done," said Alex
Lawson, senior dealer at Moneycorp.
Sterling also touched a one-week low versus the euro, which
gained 0.4 percent to 83.76 pence, pulling away from
Wednesday's low of 83.02 pence, its weakest since mid-January.
Traders said the euro extended gains after stop loss orders
were triggered on the break above 83.60 pence. However, the
single currency was still seen vulnerable to any escalation in
euro zone debt concerns, with investors wary before Thursday's
sales of Italian debt.
The euro benefited only slightly from sales of short-term
Italian debt on Wednesday that saw strong demand as borrowing
costs halved. Italy is expected to face a tougher test when it
sells 8.5 billion euros of longer-term bonds on Thursday.
Analysts and traders said the euro could re-test last week's
low versus sterling if the Italian bond auction disappoints and
increases concerns about the sustainability of the country's
finances as the debt crisis in the euro zone remains acute.
"Sterling is mostly a function of what else is going on,
though people are still concerned about UK fundamentals," said
Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
In the near term, some traders expected the pound to struggle
to extend significant gains beyond levels around 83.30 per euro
- equivalent to 1.20 euros in sterling/euro - which
attract demand for euros from UK importers.
Many in the market expect the pound to resume its climb if
European policymakers continue to struggle to resolve the euro
zone crisis, potentially taking the single currency towards 80
pence in the coming months.
But concerns over the fragility of the British economy are
seen extending well into 2012 with Bank of England policymakers
leaving the door open for more quantitative easing in February.
"Whilst some further tranches of QE from the BoE are likely,
the fact that the ECB (European Central Bank) is very likely to
keep adding liquidity throughout the new year will keep the euro
on the back foot and euro/sterling could see a test lower," said
Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.
Data on Friday showed UK service sector output fell at its
fastest pace since April, sparking concerns that the economy may
already have entered recession.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)