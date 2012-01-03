* Pound gains vs dollar on short covering, risk sentiment
* Euro/sterling rises, but stays close to lowest in a year
* UK Dec factory PMI beats forecasts, outlook still bleak
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 3 Sterling rose versus the
dollar on Tuesday as better than expected global economic data
supported riskier currencies.
Figures also showed British manufacturing appeared to be
stabilising as orders from Germany and China picked up, with the
purchasing managers' index rising to 49.6 last month from 47.7
in November, beating expectations for 47.4.
However, analysts said the survey would not alter the view
that the UK is likely to slip into another recession. Over the
fourth quarter as a whole it showed manufacturing recorded its
worst performance since the second quarter of 2009.
Sterling was up 0.9 percent versus the dollar at
$1.5653, with traders citing demand at the 1600 GMT fix when the
Bank of England sets a reference rate. It extended gains after
reported stop-loss orders were triggered on the break above
$1.5600.
The pound's gains mainly tracked a broad rise in riskier
currencies and assets after better Chinese manufacturing and
services data and a sharper-than-expected drop in German
unemployment.
Data from the Institute of Supply Management also showed
U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in December, reinforcing
risk appetite and dampening demand for the safe-haven dollar.
"The leading surveys for manufacturing sectors across major
advanced economies have shown some signs of a pick-up in the
pace of growth and that is certainly supporting the pick-up in
risk-seeking among investors," said Lee Hardman, currency
economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
"But it is hard to extrapolate from these data points a more
sustainable recovery. We are remaining defensively positioned."
EURO OUTPERFORMS
Sterling underperformed the euro, which rose 0.1 percent to
83.43 pence. However, the euro was still close to
its recent low of 83.02 pence, its weakest since early January
2011. Below there, it would target the Jan. 2011 low of 82.85.
The pound gained around 2.5 percent versus the euro over
2011 as investors shifted from the single currency as the euro
zone debt crisis intensified.
Many analysts expect the pound to gain further versus the
euro in coming months, although the euro could recover a little
as investors take profit on short positions they have built up
in the single currency.
Data last week from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed currency speculators boosted bets against the euro to a
record high in the week to Dec. 27.
Although the pound has benefited from the euro's troubles,
many market players are sceptical the UK currency can be
considered a safe haven, given a fragile economy and debt levels
that are still high despite the government's measures to cut the
fiscal deficit.
A Financial Times survey showed economists expect a bleak
2012 which could rival 2009 for economic weakness in Britain as
output is hit by the euro zone debt crisis.
Colin Harte, director of currency and fixed income at
Barings Asset Management, said he had no open positions in
sterling, even though it was relatively cheap in real exchange
rate terms.
"The idea that sterling is a safe haven; you can see people
have done that as a sort of reflex because they are concerned
about the euro but they are glossing over potential problems in
the UK," he said.
Harte said against the dollar, he would consider buying
sterling if it dropped sharply to $1.35, and would be tempted
reopen short positions if it rose back to around $1.65.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by John
Stonestreet)