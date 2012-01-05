* Sterling rises to 82.50 pence per euro
* Technical euro outlook points to further losses
* UK service sector PMI contrasts with weak euro zone
* Sterling slides vs broadly firmer dollar
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Jan 5 Sterling rose to its highest
in nearly 16 months versus the euro on Thursday on worries over
euro zone sovereign funding pressures and after data showed a
pick-up in UK service sector activity.
But the UK economy's uncertain prospects dragged the pound
down against a broadly firmer dollar, which was boosted by
strong U.S. jobs data.
UK service sector PMI unexpectedly rose to 54.0, its highest
since July. This added to the view that the UK economy will
still outperform the euro zone and encouraged those seeking
alternatives to the euro to buy sterling.
The euro fell to 82.50 pence, its lowest since
mid-September 2010 to trade down around 0.3 percent for the day,
extending losses after breaking below its 2011 low of 82.85 on
Wednesday. It was last at 82.63 pence.
The single currency fell broadly, hitting multi-month lows
versus the dollar and a decade low versus the yen
on nagging concerns over the ability of highly
indebted countries within the euro zone bloc to raise funds.
Analysts expect further gains for sterling against the euro,
as the region's debt crisis rumbles on.
"Expectations for the UK economy became deflated much
earlier than those for the rest of the world, so in that sense a
lot of bad news is already in the price for sterling," said Adam
Cole, head of FX strategy at RBC.
RBC forecasts the euro at 80 pence by year-end, but Cole
said it could reach that level within months, depending on how
events pan out in the euro zone.
Technical analysts at Commerzbank said the outlook for
euro/sterling remained bearish, highlighting the 2010 low at
80.67 as its next major target with long-term support at 77.85,
the 61.8 percent retracement of the euro's 2007-2009 rally.
If UK economic data continues to show improvement, this will
dampen expectations for further quantitative easing by the Bank
of England, also helping the pound. Economists polled by Reuters
still expect the BoE to expand its asset purchasing programme
though by less than they forecast in a poll in December.
"The manufacturing, services and construction PMIs have all
surprised on the upside and offer some hope that there is still
life in the UK economy," said James Knightley, economist at ING.
FALLS VS DOLLAR
Sterling fell nearly 1 percent on the day against the dollar
as euro zone worries dented investors' appetite for risk and
boosted demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency.
Sterling fell as low as $1.5466, extending falls
after stop-losses were hit on the break below Wednesday's low of
$1.5580 and leaving it in sight of $1.5361, a low hit on Dec.
29. It was well below the Dec. 21 high of $1.5775.
Although many expect the pound to rise versus the euro, it
is expected to perform poorly against perceived safer currencies
such as the dollar and the yen as concerns remain about the
fragile British economy.
The BoE's quarterly Credit Conditions Survey released
Thursday pointed to tighter availability of credit going forward
even after UK finance minister George Osborne announced a scheme
of credit easing at the end of November last year.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by John
Stonestreet)