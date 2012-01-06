(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Sterling climbs to new 16-month high vs euro
* Looming Spanish, Italian auctions keep investors on edge
* Sterling suffers vs dollar after strong US jobs data
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 6 Sterling hit a fresh
16-month high against the euro on Friday and looked set to stay
supported as investors concerned about euro zone sovereign
funding pressures headed for the relative safety of the UK
currency.
However, the pound fell versus the dollar, which rallied
broadly on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data that suggested the U.S. economy is starting to
improve after suffering for much of 2011.
The euro slipped to 82.39 pence, its lowest
level since September 2010, before finding support from reported
bids around 82.30-40 pence.
Market players said the pound's strength was down to euro
zone woes rather than strong domestic fundamentals, even though
data on Thursday showed a pick-up in UK service sector activity.
Those figures were tempered on Friday by data showing UK
house prices fell 0.9 percent on the month in December,
confounding expectations of a modest improvement. There was
little impact on the currency.
"I think euro/sterling will continue to go lower. All the
problems that have caused euro zone bond markets to sell off in
the fourth quarter have not only not been resolved, they look
set to intensify," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank
of New York Mellon.
"It comes back to the issue of ugly currencies. In terms of
dollar, sterling and euro, sterling comes second best."
Mellor said the euro could find decent support around the
September 2010 low of 81.43 pence and below that around 80.65
pence, near the summer 2010 trough.
Market players said the euro risked more selling versus the
pound ahead of Italian and Spanish debt auctions next week that
are seen as those countries' first major refinancing tests of
2012.
Analysts said many investors preferred to invest in UK
rather than euro zone government debt, boosting sterling, given
the UK deficit-cutting austerity measures that are already in
place and the Bank of England's independent monetary policy.
There was solid demand at UK gilt auctions earlier in the
week, and BoE data also showed foreign investors increased their
gilt holdings by 16.3 billion pounds in November, the largest
monthly rise since September 2008.
VULNERABLE VS DOLLAR
While supported versus the euro, the pound suffered versus a
broadly strong dollar after data showed U.S. employment growth
accelerated last month and the jobless rate dropped to a near
three-year low of 8.5 percent.
Sterling fell around 0.7 percent to $1.5376, before
paring losses to trade around $1.5415 in late London trade.
"The data suggests the U.S. will have substantially higher
growth in 2012 than in Europe and therefore they like the dollar
even more," said John Hydeskov, currency strategist at Danske.
"Many people are taking any opportunity to sell the euro,
even on a day like today, when sentiment should be positive
after good U.S. jobs report... It's a bit of a one way street in
euro/dollar, and that's also what's dragging on cable today."
Some strategists said it had the potential to weaken
against the dollar if the U.S. economy outperforms the UK,
although improving fundamentals are unlikely to translate into
rate rises in either country anytime soon.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)