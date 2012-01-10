* Sterling claws back vs euro, hovers near 16-mth high
* Cable holds slight gains, but upside limited by offers
* Analysts: Cable fall to $1.50 possible in coming months
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Jan 10 Sterling hovered near a
16-month high against the euro on Tuesday, clawing back from
early losses, as speculation the euro zone debt crisis will
deepen kept sentiment negative towards the single currency.
The pound clung to slight gains versus a broadly struggling
dollar, but analysts see a risk of sterling weakness if the
safe-haven U.S. currency appreciates as the euro debt situation
worsens. A weak UK economy could also knock the pound.
At the same time, the failure of Germany and France on
Monday to produce an immediate solution to contain the effects
of the region's debt problems highlighted risks to the euro,
which could boost the pound versus the single currency.
"I think GBP will stay firm against the euro but whilst
holding up against the dollar, eventually the economic problems
will start to weigh and we will see Cable lower," said a trader
in London.
The euro traded at 82.50 pence, down marginally
on the day as the single currency retreated from a session high
of 82.81 pence hit in early trade. It hovered near 82.22 pence
hit on Monday, its weakest since September 2010.
Traders said euro demand from a UK clearer ahead of one of
the Bank of England's afternoon fixings had pushed the single
currency to the day's high.
Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional
treasury at Investec, said he saw hefty corporate demand to buy
euros at these historically cheap levels, which would limit a
significant downside below current levels.
"My feel for medium term GBP/EUR range is 1.18 to 1.22 (the
equivalent of around 84.50-82.00 pence expressed in EUR/GBP),"
he said.
Sterling treaded 0.2 percent higher at $1.5490
against the dollar, buoyed near a session high of $1.5500 hit
earlier in the day.
Market participants said the pound was supported by demand
from UK corporates selling dollar-denominated revenues, but some
traders said its upside was capped by offers suspected around
the session peak.
Many in the market expect the euro will suffer broadly if
European officials are seen taking their time on solving the
debt crisis, which could push more weak countries towards
bailouts or even debt defaults.
This would also boost the dollar, analysts said, which would
spell more weakness for sterling given that it has been closely
tracking moves in the single currency against the greenback.
Commerzbank currency strategist Peter Kinsella said he
anticipated Cable to fall to around $1.50 in the coming months,
especially if euro/dollar breaks below $1.20.
BOE AHEAD
Sterling investors are awaiting a Bank of England rate
decision on Thursday, seen as the event highlight of the week.
Policymakers are expected to hold rates at 0.5 percent and
maintain the quantitative easing target at 275 billion pounds.
Some analysts see a chance the UK central bank may raise its
asset-buying programme in the next few months - which would be
sterling negative - if the economy continues to struggle.
Still, market participants believe the pound will be
supported against the euro if investors flock to UK assets,
which are considered a safer alternative to euro zone assets as
Britain is seen retaining its AAA credit rating.
Data released Tuesday on UK housing showed prices fell at a
marginally slower pace in the three months to December, but were
expected to fall further.
Other data showed a year-on-year jump in UK retail sales
growth in December, but the figures were being compared with a
period of particular weakness in the sector, when much of the UK
was paralysed by snow in late 2010.
(editing by Ron Askew)