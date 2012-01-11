(Releads, updates throughout)

* Sterling falls 1 pct on day, hits 3-mth low of $1.5308

* Euro crisis, UK fiscal plan to keep pound supported vs euro

* But Fitch warning on euro area hits risk appetite

By Naomi Tajitsu and Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Jan 11 Sterling hit a three-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking losses in the euro on concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will deepen, raising the risk of bailouts and credit rating cuts while countries struggle to agree fiscal reforms.

In volatile trade, the pound fell 1 percent on the day to $1.5308, its weakest since early October, as the euro tumbled versus the dollar. Despite Cable's weakness, the pound held near a 16-month high against the broadly weak euro.

The UK currency was knocked by broad strength in the dollar after a warning from Fitch Ratings about the need to do more to avoid a currency collapse prompted investors to plough into the safe-haven U.S. currency, the world's most liquid.

Analysts expect the pound will suffer more against the dollar if uncertainty about how to solve the debt crisis continues and pressures the euro lower.

A fall below $1.5270 will take sterling to its weakest since July 2010, and Barclays Capital sees the pound trading at $1.50 in 12 months' time.

"We definitely think Cable will move lower and to some extent that will be driven by the euro area issue which we expect will cause all European currencies to weaken," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at the UK bank.

Traders said sterling's losses versus the dollar were driven by selling by macro funds, along with a U.S. investment bank.

EURO/STERLING RISKS LOSSES

The pound's losses against the dollar boosted the euro , which traded 0.3 percent higher at 82.70 pence. Traders said hefty demand for euro/sterling from a Swiss bank propped up the single currency.

But despite Wednesday's gains, the euro hovered near 82.22 pence hit earlier in the week. A fall below that would mark the euro's weakest since September 2010.

The euro came under broad selling pressure on Wednesday after Fitch said the European Central Bank needed to do more to support Italy's sovereign bonds.

Analysts said the outlook was skewed in sterling's favour despite the fragility of the British economy.

"We will see new cyclical lows in euro/dollar, but sterling/dollar will still remain buoyant. That's why I see euro/sterling falling through 81 pence," said Stephen Gallo, strategist at Schneider FX.

"I don't think the macroeconomic risk to the UK given what's going on in the euro zone will damage demand for sterling."

He added that he saw the possibility of the euro falling as low as 79 pence, but added that such a move at the moment was being prevented by sluggishness in sterling/dollar.

Market participants believe that demand for assets from the UK -- which is seen maintaining its prized AAA credit rating -- from investors worried about the stability of the euro zone would continue to support the pound.

British government bond yields have slumped to record lows in recent months, as prices surged on the back of a second round of quantitative easing asset purchases from the Bank of England.

Investors awaited a monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England on Thursday, but few expect this will be a big driver of sterling given expectations that the central bank will hold interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent.

Many in the market expect the BoE will hold off from adding to its asset-buying programme, although some see the possibility of an increase next month if UK economic data continues to show only weak recovery or even the risk of recession.

Buying assets from the market is considered to be negative for sterling as it would flood the market with the currency, decreasing its appeal. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)