By Nia Williams

LONDON, Jan 13 Sterling rallied against a tumbling euro on Friday as talk of an imminent downgrade to some euro zone countries prompted a sell-off in the single currency, which in turn hit risk sentiment and knocked the pound to a 17-month low versus the dollar.

A senior euro zone government source said ratings agency Standard & Poor's was poised to cut the ratings of several countries later in the day - not including Germany - following through on a warning made in December.

The pound climbed against the single currency, which fell roughly 1 percent on the day to a session low of 82.78 pence . The euro hovered within sight of Monday's trough of 82.22 pence, the lowest level since September 2010.

But sterling dropped versus the dollar, tracking a fall in the euro/dollar trading pair, as jittery market players concerned about an escalation in the euro zone debt crisis reached for the safe-haven greenback.

Sterling hit its lowest level since late July 2010, falling around 0.7 percent to $1.5234 after breaching a reported options barrier at $1.5250. Support is seen around $1.5190, the 61.8 percent retracement of sterling's 2010-2011 rally.

"In this sort of environment it does not take much to knock the euro, it is in an extremely vulnerable position," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"Euro/dollar continues to be a strong driver of the sterling crosses. Sterling fundamentals are really playing second fiddle to how the market wants to trade the euro."

The single currency, and wider risk sentiment, also came under pressure earlier in the day after an Italian debt auction that saw reasonable demand but did not match the stellar sale of Spanish bonds the previous day.

Italy sold 4.75 billion euros in debt but failed to attract the level of demand that had been expected.

UK GROWTH OUTLOOK CLOUDED

Analysts said the pound could come under pressure in the near term as expectations grow that the Bank of England will ease monetary policy further and worries increase that the UK economy may be heading towards recession.

On Thursday, the Bank of England left interest rates and its quantitative easing target unchanged, with some having seen a risk of policymakers announcing more QE earlier than the widely expected February to aid the fragile economy.

By contrast, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was more upbeat on Thursday, saying the bank's flood of cheap three-year loans was supporting morale across the euro zone.

Some analysts said they expected sterling's recent strong gains against the euro to start running out of steam. The euro had been trading above 88 pence less than three months ago at the end of October.

"Going forward we think sterling strength is going to be quite limited given how much we have already done. I do not see euro/sterling breaking much below 80 pence," said Ankita Dudani, G10 currency strategist at RBS.

"We think the BoE will do more quantitative easing in February and that will weigh on bullishness in sterling."

Sentiment towards the pound was knocked after unexpectedly weak industrial production on Thursday added to concerns the UK could slip into recession and fuelled expectations the BoE will ease monetary policy further.

Expectations for more QE were lifted by data on Friday showing British factory gate inflation fell more than expected in December, adding credence to the BoE's forecast that inflation will fall sharply this year. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)