LONDON, Jan 13 Sterling rallied against a
tumbling euro on Friday as talk of an imminent downgrade to some
euro zone countries prompted a sell-off in the single currency,
which in turn hit risk sentiment and knocked the pound to a
17-month low versus the dollar.
A senior euro zone government source said ratings agency
Standard & Poor's was poised to cut the ratings of several
countries later in the day - not including Germany - following
through on a warning made in December.
The pound climbed against the single currency, which fell
roughly 1 percent on the day to a session low of 82.78 pence
. The euro hovered within sight of Monday's trough of
82.22 pence, the lowest level since September 2010.
But sterling dropped versus the dollar, tracking a fall in
the euro/dollar trading pair, as jittery market players
concerned about an escalation in the euro zone debt crisis
reached for the safe-haven greenback.
Sterling hit its lowest level since late July 2010, falling
around 0.7 percent to $1.5234 after breaching a
reported options barrier at $1.5250. Support is seen around
$1.5190, the 61.8 percent retracement of sterling's 2010-2011
rally.
"In this sort of environment it does not take much to knock
the euro, it is in an extremely vulnerable position," said Jane
Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"Euro/dollar continues to be a strong driver of the sterling
crosses. Sterling fundamentals are really playing second fiddle
to how the market wants to trade the euro."
The single currency, and wider risk sentiment, also came
under pressure earlier in the day after an Italian debt auction
that saw reasonable demand but did not match the stellar sale of
Spanish bonds the previous day.
Italy sold 4.75 billion euros in debt but failed to attract
the level of demand that had been expected.
UK GROWTH OUTLOOK CLOUDED
Analysts said the pound could come under pressure in the
near term as expectations grow that the Bank of England will
ease monetary policy further and worries increase that the UK
economy may be heading towards recession.
On Thursday, the Bank of England left interest rates and its
quantitative easing target unchanged, with some having seen a
risk of policymakers announcing more QE earlier than the widely
expected February to aid the fragile economy.
By contrast, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
was more upbeat on Thursday, saying the bank's flood of cheap
three-year loans was supporting morale across the euro zone.
Some analysts said they expected sterling's recent strong
gains against the euro to start running out of steam. The euro
had been trading above 88 pence less than three months ago at
the end of October.
"Going forward we think sterling strength is going to be
quite limited given how much we have already done. I do not see
euro/sterling breaking much below 80 pence," said Ankita Dudani,
G10 currency strategist at RBS.
"We think the BoE will do more quantitative easing in
February and that will weigh on bullishness in sterling."
Sentiment towards the pound was knocked after unexpectedly
weak industrial production on Thursday added to concerns the UK
could slip into recession and fuelled expectations the BoE will
ease monetary policy further.
Expectations for more QE were lifted by data on Friday
showing British factory gate inflation fell more than expected
in December, adding credence to the BoE's forecast that
inflation will fall sharply this year.
