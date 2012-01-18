(Adds quote, updates prices)

* Sterling rises to one-week high of $1.5439 vs dollar

* UK labour data does little to alter QE expectations in Feb

* Euro/sterling higher, but rally seen short-lived

* Euro gains broadly on reports IMF plans more funds

By Anirban Nag and Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Jan 18 Sterling rose against the dollar but lagged the euro on Wednesday as reports the International Monetary Fund was proposing to boost its lending resources supported the euro and riskier currencies.

Bloomberg News reported that the IMF was planning a large expansion in its lending pool to safeguard the global economy against the worsening euro zone debt crisis. Reuters later reported the IMF estimates it needs to raise up to $600 billion in new resources.

Tracking gains in the euro against the dollar, sterling was up 0.4 percent at $1.5405, having hit a one-week high of $1.5439.

Traders said the pound extended its rise after breaking above last week's high of $1.5410, where stop loss orders were placed, and added that options expiries at $1.5400 may influence trade.

"There have been signs of stabilisation in the European banking sector and now there is talk of the IMF stepping in to stabilise sovereigns, which is seen as good news and is benefiting sterling against the dollar," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

"But the rally is vulnerable as we don't know if the IMF money will be there".

The euro was also boosted as an analyst at Fitch said the ratings agency did not expect Italy to default. It rose 0.15 percent versus sterling to 83.20 pence though it stayed shy of a high hit on Friday of 83.76 pence.

The shared currency hit a high for the day of 83.54 pence but analysts said it may struggle to extend gains.

"We anticipate a deterioration in sentiment with respect to the European monetary union this quarter and continue to view rallies in euro/sterling as a selling opportunity ahead of a push to the 82 pence level on a three-month view," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

Hopes that Greece and its creditors could avoid a costly default have supported sentiment towards the euro. Still, a senior official at Fitch warned a two-notch downgrade of Italy was an option.

"With uncertainty over a Greek default still looming large, we expect sterling to gain against the euro," said Richard Driver, currency strategist at Caxton.

STRUGGLING UK ECONOMY

Sterling barely reacted to data that showed the number of Britons seeking unemployment benefits rose much less than expected in December..

The figures also showed the unemployment rate inched up to 8.4 percent, highlighting a soft labour market as the government pursues spending cuts and private sector investment falls.

Analysts said sluggish UK data could put pressure on sterling in the coming weeks.

Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note that they had used sterling's rebound on Tuesday to initiate fresh bearish bets. They have entered into a short position at $1.5390 with a target of $1.4800 and a stop at $1.5490.

On Tuesday data showed British inflation fell sharply in December, with the annual CPI rate dropping to 4.2 percent from 4.8 percent in November, supporting the Bank of England's view that consumer price inflation may have peaked.

The weaker reading added to expectations the BoE will increase asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme next month. Clear evidence of falling prices is a precondition for some BoE policymakers to back QE expansion. (editing by Ron Askew/Ruth Pitchford)