* Sterling edges to one-week high of $1.5466 vs dollar

* Gains seen limited due to economy concerns, QE risk

* UK consumer confidence slides in December

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Jan 19 Sterling edged higher against the dollar on Thursday, tracking gains in the euro versus the dollar after solid demand at a Spanish debt auction, but its rise was limited by weak consumer confidence data that added to concerns about the UK economy.

The pound dipped against a broadly stronger euro, although analysts expected any rally in the single currency to be limited given ongoing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

A survey showed UK consumer confidence dropped close to its lowest level in seven years in December, adding to worries about a fragile economy and the risk of the Bank of England easing monetary policy next month.

Sterling rose 0.1 percent to $1.5445, having hit a one-week high of $1.5466. Traders said it may stall ahead of the 21-day moving average at $1.5482, but cited stop loss orders through $1.55.

"We have had some positive developments over the last day or two and a good auction out of the euro zone today," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS.

"(However) we did not have good data out of the UK, and lower inflation suggests the BoE may be ready to ease as soon as next month. Come February we will probably start to see some downside in cable."

RBS forecast the pound to fall to $1.5120 against the dollar by the end of the first quarter of 2012.

Recent weak UK data, including lower inflation numbers, have added to expectations the BoE will increase asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme next month.

Data on Wednesday showed the number of Britons out of work at its highest in more than 17 years in November, although a smaller than expected number of new benefit claims in December provided some hope the labour market may be levelling out.

UK GDP figures for the fourth quarter of 2011 are due next week, with some market players bracing themselves for very low growth or even a contraction in the economy.

GREECE IN FOCUS

Spain sold 6.61 billion euros of government bonds on Thursday, more than its announced target, in an auction that analysts said went well, supported by domestic banks and a pick-up in appetite for riskier assets.

The auction result helped the euro climb to a session high of 83.65 pence, before paring gains to trade up 0.1 percent on the day at 83.36 pence.

The single currency stayed well above its recent 16-month low of 82.22 pence but was expected to struggle to test last week's peak of 83.76 pence.

Market players said the euro's gains were likely to be limited as investors remain wary of any development that may cause the euro debt crisis to worsen significantly, with market players keeping a close watch on talks aimed at avoiding a messy Greek default.

Patrick Armstrong, manager of Armstrong Investment Management, which is running a short euro/sterling position, said the European Central Bank's provision of low-rate long-term loans to banks was also undermining the single currency.

"We think that is going to create structural weaknesses in the euro, we are effectively getting quantitative easing. So we think sterling and the dollar will continue to show strength against the euro," he said. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Toby Chopra)