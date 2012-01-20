(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)
* Sterling hits two-week high of $1.5536
* Better risk sentiment this week helps pound
* Next week UK GDP data and BoE minutes to hold sway
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Jan 20 Sterling struck a two-week
high against the dollar on Friday, extending gains into a fifth
straight day, although sharper gains were checked by concerns
over the fragile UK economy which may require more monetary
stimulus.
The euro eased from two-week highs versus the dollar as
traders booked some profits on this week's rally, which in turn
helped the pound to recover from earlier three-week lows against
the single currency.
"There's a general decent improvement in risk appetite this
week and the safe-haven flight into dollars we saw at the end of
2011 is starting to unwind, which is helping sterling," said
Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.
Risk appetite has been underpinned this week by hopes that
Greece will strike a deal with its creditors and avoid a
damaging default, and by improving U.S. economic data and loads
of cash injected by the European Central Bank last month.
Sterling rose to $1.5536, its highest since Jan. 5,
and was on track for its best weekly performance in three
months. Traders cited buying by a U.S. bank and model funds in
the afternoon session, which saw the pair trigger stops cited
above $1.5500. Near-term resistance is at $1.5604, the 55-day
moving average.
Speculation that foreign investment flows could rise also
shored up sentiment towards the pound, with China's sovereign
wealth fund taking a minority stake in Thames Water.
Sterling initially lagged the euro. The pound slipped to a
three-week low of 83.78 pence against the single
currency before recovering to 83.21 pence. Broad short covering
has lifted the euro away from a 16-month low of 82.22 pence hit
earlier this month.
Traders reported option-related offers in the 83.80 region
with resistance seen at 84.22, the late December high.
RETAIL REBOUND, BUT OUTLOOK GRIM
UK retail sales rebounded in December as shops slashed
prices to tempt pre-Christmas shoppers, providing some relief at
the end of a gloomy year, official data showed.
Traders said the data had little effect on the pound as the
recovery in spending was largely priced in, although the scale
of discounting was a concern.
Worries about the UK's outlook persist as austerity measures
and spillover effects from the euro zone debt crisis hang over
the economy, prompting speculation the Bank of England will
announce more asset purchases, or quantitative easing (QE), as
early as next month.
Next week, fourth-quarter UK GDP data is expected to show
the economy contracted. Bank of England Governor Mervyn King is
also due to speak next week while the latest set of minutes from
the BoE's last monetary policy committee meeting are all likely
to reinforce expectations for further asset purchases.
As such, some analysts recommend selling sterling into the
latest rally.
"The ongoing expansion of the BoE's balance sheet through
its asset purchase programme continues to undermine the pound,"
said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi. "The UK's tight links to the euro zone appear likely
to have resulted in the economy contracting late last year as
the euro debt crisis escalated."
He expects sterling to trade with a bearish bias next week,
trading within a $1.52-1.5650 range.
Data released this week showed inflation fell sharply in
December, news that will be welcomed by the BoE's Monetary
Policy Committee.
BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent was quoted as saying that
Britain's economy is broadly flat and growth is likely to be
volatile for much of 2012. He also expected inflation to keep
falling and said recently announced cuts in gas prices should
help.
