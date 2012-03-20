(recasts, adds quote, updates prices)
* Sterling slips vs dlr after three sessions of gains
* UK budget on Weds could boost sterling, analysts say
* BoE minutes also due on Weds
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 20 Sterling slipped on Tuesday but
kept close to its recent highs after UK inflation eased less
than expected in February, lowering the chances of further
monetary easing in coming months.
The pound has been underpinned by a run of better data,
pushing it to a 13-month peak against a trade-weighted basket of
currencies on Monday. Analysts expect it to resume its
uptrend if there are more signs of economic improvement, and
some expect it to benefit from the UK budget on Wednesday.
"Sterling could outperform if there is a feeling that the UK
budget is pro-business and pro-growth," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, global head of currency strategy at JP Morgan
Private Bank. She expects the pound to gain further in the
second half of the year as the economy improves.
Finance minister George Osborne will present his 2012/13
budget on Wednesday at a time when the economy is showing signs
of starting to recover. The independent Office for Budgetary
Responsibility is expected to raise its growth forecasts which
will be released alongside the budget.
Inflation is slowing, though not at the pace the central
bank had expected.
Latest data showed British annual consumer price inflation
fell to 3.4 percent in February from 3.6 percent in January, the
lowest level in more than a year but still above the consensus
forecast for a drop to 3.3 percent.
If price pressures do not ease as much as the central bank
expects it would be harder to justify further easing, which is
usually seen as a drag on the pound.
Against a broadly higher dollar, sterling was down 0.2
percent at $1.5854, outperforming currencies like the
Australian and New Zealand dollars which fell more than 1
percent. The UK currency has gained for the past three sessions
and hit a two-week high on Monday.
Analysts said a further rise could be in store if sterling
closes above its 200-day average, a key chart level, currently
around $1.5859. The near-term target for the pound is this
week's high of $1.5915, then the Feb. 29 high of $1.5993,
traders said.
The euro rose 0.2 pence to 83.425 pence,
recovering from a session low of 83.16 pence struck after the UK
inflation data. The common currency fell to a one-month low of
82.83 pence on Monday.
UK BUDGET JUGGLERY
Some analysts say sterling could strengthen if Osborne
announces measures to support growth in a fiscally neutral
budget. The budget is expected to show government borrowing next
year falling below 100 billion pounds for the first time since
2008/9, with austerity measures likely to remain the
cornerstone.
"The expectations are for the Chancellor of Exchequer
(finance minister) to announce lower tax rates, more generous
tax allowances which together with the credit easing scheme
announced yesterday should stimulate domestic demand and thus
boost growth," Citi analysts said in a note to clients.
But they warned that key to whether sterling can sustain a
bounce will be the response of ratings agencies, which may
express concern if the budget focuses too much on
growth-boosting measures at the expense of deficit-reduction
efforts.
BoE minutes are also due for release on Wednesday and will
be watched for hints on whether policymakers will resort to
another round of asset purchasing and whether they are becoming
more concerned about inflation given high oil prices.
"Indeed, the stickiness in inflation should prompt the BoE
to endorse a wait-and-see approach for 2012," said David Song,
currency analyst at DailyFX. "We should see sterling regain its
footing ahead of the Bank of England Minutes as the central bank
softens its dovish tone for monetary policy."
(additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Ron
Askew)