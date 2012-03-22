(Adds detail, updates prices)

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, March 22 Sterling fell against the dollar on Thursday, staying under pressure after weak UK retail sales data added to concerns over a lack of growth in the economy, fueling speculation of more Bank of England asset purchases.

Retail sales suffered their biggest monthly drop in nine months in February, with further disappointment coming from sharp downward revisions to January's data.

"This data shows how little margin for error the government has to hit its growth forecasts. Markets are now starting to price in the risk of weaker-than-expected growth in the UK," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.

The Office for Budget Responsibility marginally revised its 2012 growth forecast for the UK up to 0.8 percent on Wednesday, but the retail sales data served as a warning to investors that this prediction may be too optimistic.

Sterling fell to a session low of $1.5770 after the data from around $1.5810. It last traded down around 0.5 percent at $1.5795.

Traders said a close below the 200-day moving average around $1.5856 would open up potential for fresh falls, with this month's low of $1.5603 seen as a possible target.

Minutes from the BoE Monetary Policy Committee meeting released Wednesday showed a surprisingly dovish slant as rate-setters Adam Posen and David Miles pushed for more asset-buying quantitative easing to try to stimulate the economy.

"With consumer spending staying sluggish, government spending contracting and firms reluctant to invest our sub-consensus GDP view for 2012 still holds with the prospect of further QE from the Bank of England remaining in place," said James Knightley, UK economist at ING.

But the BoE faces a difficult balancing act after Wednesday's minutes also showed concerns over elevated oil prices and potential wage pressures which could make the case for additional easing harder to justify.

Market players said although the case for more asset purchases was still up for debate, further weak data in the next few months could pave the way for the MPC to sanction a fresh injection of liquidity in May to coincide with the next quarterly inflation report.

The pound showed little reaction to what analysts and ratings agencies described as a fiscally neutral UK budget the previous day. Fitch ratings said finance minister George Osborne's proposals showed commitment to deficit reduction and would not impact the UK's AAA rating.

However a strict programme of austerity is likely to weigh on growth and keep investors cautious on the pound.

The euro pared early losses to trade flat against sterling at 83.32 pence, not far from a recent one-month low of 82.83. Weak euro zone purchasing manager surveys weighed on the single currency and prevented it from taking advantage of sterling weakness. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)