* UK Q4 GDP revised lower, 0.3 pct quarterly contraction
* Euro hits 2-wk high vs pound, breaks resistance at 83.72
* Sterling falls vs dollar after hitting 4-mth high on Tues
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 28 Sterling hit a two-week low
against the euro and fell versus the dollar on Wednesday, coming
under pressure after data unexpectedly showed the UK economy had
contracted more than previously thought in the fourth quarter of
2011.
Signs of recovery in the first quarter of this year were
expected to limit the pound's losses, however. Some analysts
said fears of a fresh flare up in the euro zone debt crisis
could see the single currency fall against sterling in coming
weeks and months.
"People are bracing themselves for worse euro zone data and
would bank more on a credit crunch hitting euro zone growth than
a dramatic downward revision to the UK growth outlook," said
Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
UK gross domestic product contracted by 0.3 percent between
October and December, with annual growth at 0.5 percent, against
expectations for an unrevised 0.2 percent fall on the quarter
and 0.7 percent growth year-on-year.
The euro hit a session high of 83.95 pence,
after breaking above resistance at its March 21 high of 83.72,
with traders earlier citing reported U.S. and Swiss buying of
euros versus sterling.
The shared currency stopped just shy of its 100-day moving
average at 83.99 pence, a break of which would be needed before
it can target the mid-March high of 84.24 pence. It was last up
0.45 percent on the day at 83.83 pence.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King on Tuesday highlighted
the hurdles facing the UK economy, arguing that Britain faces a
long road back to pre-crisis economic growth rates as banks are
still reducing their balance sheets.
KEY CHART RESISTANCE
Against the dollar, sterling fell 0.6 percent to
$1.5846. Traders said stop-loss sell orders were triggered on
the break below $1.5920 following the GDP data, and further
stops accelerated selling as sterling dropped below its 200-day
moving average around $1.5850.
The pound pulled away from highs hit on Tuesday when it
briefly surpassed the $1.60 to touch $1.6002, its strongest in
more than four months, as speculation grew of more monetary
easing in the United States.
Traders said sterling could struggle to make a sustained
break above $1.60, given tough chart resistance around $1.6014,
the 200-week moving average. Analysts said in the past any
breaks through this barrier prompted sharp moves for the pound.
"Cable has suffered more than most today and GDP was behind
that. It was only a small revision but shows the going is still
tough," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.
"I'm not convinced the pound is going to push that much
higher beyond $1.60. For the UK it's going to be like walking
through mud for the rest of the year in terms of the economy."