* Pound gains vs euro on M&A news, euro zone debt worries
* France's GDF offers 6 bln stg for rest of Intl Power
* Sterling up vs dollar but stays below 4-1/2 mth high
* Weak UK money supply, credit growth weigh on sterling
By Anirban Nag and Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 29 Sterling rose against the euro
on Thursday, helped by euro zone debt concerns in the run-up to
struggling Spain's budget and by M&A news as France's GDF Suez
offered 6 billion pounds for the rest of International Power.
The pound also rose versus the dollar though gains were
limited after a fresh batch of soft UK economic data and it
stayed well below a 4-1/2 month high hit earlier this week.
Data on Thursday showed UK mortgage approvals falling
unexpectedly, as well as a record monthly fall in money supply.
Mortgage lender Nationwide said house prices suffered their
sharpest monthly fall in more than two years in March.
On Wednesday data showed the UK economy contracted more than
previously thought in the fourth quarter of 2011, serving as a
reminder that the UK economy is struggling to stage a
sustainable recovery.
"There has been a lot of focus on the more negative GDP
print. There has been evidence that things have been a little
stronger in the first quarter but there is still a little
nervousness," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at
nabCapital.
The euro eased 0.5 percent to 83.37 pence,
retreating from a two-week high of 83.95 pence struck on
Wednesday.
Analysts and traders said the bid from French utility GDF
Suez for the 30 percent of British electricity producer
International Power it does not already own could prompt
robust demand for sterling.
Still, the euro stayed within its recent tight trading
range, above the March 19 low of 82.83 pence and below the March
13 high of 84.24 pence.
Some in the market said fears of a fresh flare-up in the
euro zone debt crisis could weaken the shared currency against
sterling in coming weeks and months.
"We are still looking to play euro/sterling from the short
side," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency
at fund manager RWC Partners. "Any bounce to 85 pence is an
opportunity to build fresh bearish positions."
In Spain, workers slowed public transport to a crawl and
disrupted factories to protest Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's
sweeping reforms a day before a new round of budget cuts.
LIMITED GAINS VS DOLLAR
Sterling was up 0.15 percent against the dollar at
$1.5910, pulling away from a low of $1.5842 hit the previous day
after the gross domestic product data. However, it was still
well away from highs hit on Tuesday when it touched a 4-1/2
month high of $1.6002.
Analysts said sterling would struggle to make a sustained
breach of the key $1.60 level, particularly given tough chart
resistance just above there at the 200-week moving average,
currently around $1.6014.
"With the UK data a bit softer and mortgage approvals
disappointing we think sterling has topped out at $1.60," said
Richard Driver, currency analyst at Caxton FX.
Peter Kinsella, a currency strategist at Commerzbank, also
said sterling's inability to break above the 200-week moving
average was a bearish signal for the pound.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)