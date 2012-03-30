* Pound rises to $1.6037, highest since mid-November
* Trade-weighted sterling index rises to 13-month high
* Month-end, quarter-end flows weigh on dollar
LONDON, March 30 Sterling rose to its highest in
more than four months against a weak dollar on Friday, with the
U.S. currency under pressure on month and quarter-end
rebalancing flows combined with expectations U.S. monetary
policy will stay ultra-loose.
Gains against the greenback lifted sterling to a 13-month
high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies, data
from the Bank of England showed. Trade-weighted sterling rose to
81.90.
Technical analysts said sterling's break above its 200-week
moving average against the dollar for the first time since
August 2008 could be a bullish signal, though a weekly close
above that level at $1.6014 would be needed for confirmation.
"Is the pound about to embark on life above 1.60? We shall
have to see," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at
Forex.com. "The expectation from the OECD that the UK is about
to fall into another recession makes quantitative easing more
likely in May in our view. Thus, the move higher in sterling
could be a bit premature."
Sterling rose to $1.6037, its strongest since
November 14, and was last trading at $1.6000, up 0.3 percent for
the day. Traders reported a large option barrier at $1.6050 and
stops above that level. For the quarter the UK currency in on
track for its best performance since end-2010.
Further support came from expectations that Gaz de France's
bid to buy the remainder of the UK's International Power
for 6 billion pounds could lead to the French firm needing to
buy large quantities of sterling.
Sterling was also helped by month-end flows, which analysts
said were expected to be broadly negative for the dollar. The
dollar also ceded ground after Chicago PMI data printed below
expectations.
"The outperformance in U.S. equities of late means portfolio
rebalancing at month and quarter-end points to a weaker dollar.
Everyone is looking for a softer dollar today and that's helped
sterling get back above $1.60," said Ankita Dudani, currency
strategist at RBS.
EURO CLIMBS
But sterling's gains lagged the euro, which was
slightly higher 83.47 pence, right in the middle of this month's
82.83/84.24 range.
The common currency held its ground after euro zone finance
ministers agreed on Friday on a temporary increase in the
capacity of their bailout funds to prevent a new flare-up of
Europe's sovereign debt crisis, although analysts said markets
may judge it too small to be convincing.
Analysts expected problems in euro zone debt markets to
return soon with deep spending cuts due to austerity measures
likely to hurt the economy and weigh on the common currency.
Standard Chartered Bank in a note recommended investors to
buy euro/sterling 'put' spreads as the euro looked set to weaken
further.
So far the pound has been able to shrug off concerns over
the health of the British economy, expected to remain weak
through 2012 and beyond - something that could force the Bank of
England to increase its asset purchase programme.
Data released overnight showed British consumer confidence
unexpectedly fell to a three-month low in March as Britons grew
increasingly worried about the outlook for their finances and
for the economy as a whole, denting hopes of a consumer
spending-fuelled recovery.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet)