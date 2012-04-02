* Sterling climbs as manufacturing PMI beats expectations
* UK outlook still uncertain, sterling rally seen fragile
* Support for pound at 200-week MA, weekly close eyed
By Nia Williams
LONDON, April 2 Sterling hit a 4-1/2 month high
against the dollar on Monday, and scaled a 13-month peak versus
a trade-weighted basket of currencies, after surprisingly upbeat
manufacturing data suggested the UK could avoid slipping into
recession.
Analysts said sterling could sustain gains with the help of
a bullish technical outlook, and if other PMI data due this week
beats expectations. But many investors would be wary of pushing
the pound too high given speculation the Bank of England (BoE)
may still opt for another round of quantitative easing to boost
growth, an exercise that boosts supply of the currency.
The pound climbed to a peak of $1.6063 against the
dollar, its highest since mid-November, after PMI data showed UK
manufacturing unexpectedly picked up in March, increasing at its
fastest pace in 10 months and confounding analysts' forecasts
for a slowdown.
Traders said Middle East investors bought sterling against
the dollar earlier in the session, but there was selling
interest from corporates ahead of $1.61. The pound was last flat
on the day at $1.6008.
Trade-weighted sterling rose to 82.0 according to BoE data,
its highest level since February 2011.
"Sentiment-wise the PMI number is positive for the day but
that's not going to trigger a big monetary policy response. We
are not talking about the BoE raising rates," said Adrian
Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.
"Data from last week suggests the Bank may even extend QE
come May. It's no basis for a big sterling rally ... although I
would not be selling just yet."
Expectations that U.S. monetary policy will remain
ultra-loose helped sterling/dollar, also known as cable, to
rally last week despite concerns that UK economic growth could
be weak through 2012 and beyond.
The market will be watching UK PMI surveys for the
construction industry on Tuesday and the dominant services
sector on Wednesday for further clues on the health of the
economy. Analysts said stronger data for the services sector,
which makes up roughly 70 percent of the UK economy, could
trigger further short-term gains in sterling.
With sterling having closed above the psychologically
important $1.60 last week, Schmidt said he would not look to
sell the pound until $1.61, near the 61.8 percent retracement of
the August to January fall from around $1.6620 to $1.5235.
BULLISH TECHNICAL PICTURE
Strong technical support for the pound was seen at its
200-week moving average around $1.5996. Technical analysts said
this level was a critical juncture for sterling and was last
breached in August 2008.
Last week sterling closed right on the 200-week moving
average, and a close above that this week would be a strong
bullish signal.
The euro fell to a session low of 82.98 pence
against the pound, down around 0.4 percent on the day and coming
under pressure from reported selling by a Spanish bank following
weak euro zone manufacturing PMI data.
Some analysts said they saw the euro breaking out of its
recent range roughly between 82.22 pence and 85 pence as
concerns about the health of the euro zone economy prompted
investors to divert portfolio flows into the UK.
"Cable above $1.60 should be a sell but against the euro
sterling is a fine currency. I think it should drop below 80
pence in about four to five months," said Hans Redeker, head of
global FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)