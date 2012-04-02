* Sterling climbs as manufacturing PMI beats expectations

* UK outlook still uncertain, sterling rally seen fragile

* Support for pound at 200-week MA, weekly close eyed

By Nia Williams

LONDON, April 2 Sterling hit a 4-1/2 month high against the dollar on Monday, and scaled a 13-month peak versus a trade-weighted basket of currencies, after surprisingly upbeat manufacturing data suggested the UK could avoid slipping into recession.

Analysts said sterling could sustain gains with the help of a bullish technical outlook, and if other PMI data due this week beats expectations. But many investors would be wary of pushing the pound too high given speculation the Bank of England (BoE) may still opt for another round of quantitative easing to boost growth, an exercise that boosts supply of the currency.

The pound climbed to a peak of $1.6063 against the dollar, its highest since mid-November, after PMI data showed UK manufacturing unexpectedly picked up in March, increasing at its fastest pace in 10 months and confounding analysts' forecasts for a slowdown.

Traders said Middle East investors bought sterling against the dollar earlier in the session, but there was selling interest from corporates ahead of $1.61. The pound was last flat on the day at $1.6008.

Trade-weighted sterling rose to 82.0 according to BoE data, its highest level since February 2011.

"Sentiment-wise the PMI number is positive for the day but that's not going to trigger a big monetary policy response. We are not talking about the BoE raising rates," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.

"Data from last week suggests the Bank may even extend QE come May. It's no basis for a big sterling rally ... although I would not be selling just yet."

Expectations that U.S. monetary policy will remain ultra-loose helped sterling/dollar, also known as cable, to rally last week despite concerns that UK economic growth could be weak through 2012 and beyond.

The market will be watching UK PMI surveys for the construction industry on Tuesday and the dominant services sector on Wednesday for further clues on the health of the economy. Analysts said stronger data for the services sector, which makes up roughly 70 percent of the UK economy, could trigger further short-term gains in sterling.

With sterling having closed above the psychologically important $1.60 last week, Schmidt said he would not look to sell the pound until $1.61, near the 61.8 percent retracement of the August to January fall from around $1.6620 to $1.5235.

BULLISH TECHNICAL PICTURE

Strong technical support for the pound was seen at its 200-week moving average around $1.5996. Technical analysts said this level was a critical juncture for sterling and was last breached in August 2008.

Last week sterling closed right on the 200-week moving average, and a close above that this week would be a strong bullish signal.

The euro fell to a session low of 82.98 pence against the pound, down around 0.4 percent on the day and coming under pressure from reported selling by a Spanish bank following weak euro zone manufacturing PMI data.

Some analysts said they saw the euro breaking out of its recent range roughly between 82.22 pence and 85 pence as concerns about the health of the euro zone economy prompted investors to divert portfolio flows into the UK.

"Cable above $1.60 should be a sell but against the euro sterling is a fine currency. I think it should drop below 80 pence in about four to five months," said Hans Redeker, head of global FX strategy at Morgan Stanley. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)