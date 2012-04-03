(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)
* Asian sovereign selling triggers stop-losses below $1.6000
* Construction, manufacturing PMIs ease UK growth worries
* Service sector data on Wednesday of more significance
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, April 3 Sterling slipped away from
four-month highs versus the dollar on Tuesday on sovereign sales
but it remained underpinned by upbeat manufacturing and
construction data which tempered concerns over a lack of growth
in Britain's economy.
Activity in Britain's construction sector accelerated in
March, with orders rising at their fastest rate in 4-1/2 years,
following Monday's similarly positive manufacturing data, easing
worries over the health of the economy.
Sterling was little moved by the construction data
and traders said an Asian sovereign account later helped to push
it down, triggering stop-losses below $1.60 into the afternoon
session.
It was last down 0.3 percent for the day at $1.5975, but
still within range of Monday's peak of $1.6063, its highest
since mid-November.
"Sterling looks like an okay bet for now as most of the bad
news for the UK has been priced in," said Geoffrey Yu, currency
strategist at UBS. "But I don't think investors are actively
(favouring) sterling and in the next few months we think it is
likely to head lower."
Market players said sterling's recent bullish tone was also
being driven by expectations for further monetary stimulus in
the United States. Such stimuli have weighed on the dollar which
hit a one-month low versus a currency basket on Tuesday.
Traders reported light flows across the major currencies
before the release of Federal Reserve policy minutes later on
Tuesday which could provide clues on the likelihood of more
easing in the United States.
A strong recent run against the dollar helped the pound to
stay close to a 13-month trade-weighted high of 82.0 hit on
Monday and traders said the outlook remained cautiously
optimistic.
"In the medium term I still feel sterling has a lot more
potential to the topside and my target is $1.6250," said a
London-based spot trader who was looking to buy on dips to
$1.5940.
The rally in sterling has come in spite of concerns about
the UK economy, with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development saying last week it expected the UK economy to
contract by an annualised 0.4 percent in the first quarter of
2012.
Sluggish growth in the midst of a strict fiscal austerity
programme has already forced the Bank of England into pumping
325 billion pounds of stimulus in the shape of quantitative
easing into the economy.
Analysts said data from the service sector due on Wednesday
would be closely scrutinised for 2012 UK growth prospects and
could have more of a lasting impact on the pound.
"If the purchasing managers survey for the dominant services
sector is decent, growth in the first quarter will look even
more likely. We are currently looking for GDP growth around 0.3
percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter," said Howard
Archer, chief UK and European economist at IHS Global Insight.
The euro was up 0.3 percent against the pound at
83.35 pence, holding above last month's low of
82.83. Traders reported corporate euro demand placed under
83.00, while offers were highlighted around 83.45 and 83.65.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)