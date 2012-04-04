* Pound hits 2-1/2 month high vs euro, slips vs firmer
dollar
* Above-forecast UK services PMI calms UK economy worries
* Euro also dented by Spanish bond auction, ECB
* Further falls could see euro drop towards 80 pence
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 4 Sterling rose to its highest in
two and a half months against a broadly weaker euro on Wednesday
as a solid UK services sector survey eased UK recession fears
and highlighted a contrast with a struggling euro zone economy.
The euro came under selling pressure after yields jumped at
a Spanish bond auction, intensifying concerns about Spain's high
debt levels and as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
spoke of risks to the euro zone economy.
The pound slipped against a firmer dollar, however, after
Federal Reserve minutes on Tuesday undermined expectations that
it could pump yet more cash into the U.S. economy to support
growth.
The euro fell around 0.6 percent to 82.62 pence,
its lowest since mid-January. Further losses would target the
Jan. 11 low of 82.40 and then the 2012 trough of 82.22 pence.
"Euro/sterling has limited downside potential, but if it
breaks below 82.22 pence that opens up a move towards 80.00,"
said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.
However, the UK economic outlook remains fragile and
analysts said the pound would be vulnerable if any weak data in
the weeks to come reignited worries the Bank of England could
opt for another bout of quantitative easing.
The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
services sector rose to 55.3 in March, its highest level since
January and up from 53.8 in February.
This followed similar unexpectedly solid growth in UK
manufacturing and construction PMIs earlier this week. These
surveys have contrasted with euro zone PMI surveys which have
edged below 50, marking a contraction in activity.
Sterling was helped by falls in the euro after the ECB's
Draghi said the euro zone's economic outlook was subject to
downside risks relating to the debt crisis and talk of an exit
strategy from extraordinary liquidity measures was premature.
Many on markets remain nervous enough about Europe's
economic prospects and debt problems in Spain and Italy to
speculate that the ECB will still have to do more to support
banks and its weaker economies.
"We are sellers of euro/sterling," said Ankita Dudani,
currency strategist at RBS, adding that she expected the euro
zone economy would struggle more than the UK.
She said RBS entered a multi-month euro/sterling trade at
83.30 pence last week, targeting a fall to 80.00 pence, with a
stop at 85.10 pence.
FALLS VS DOLLAR
Its gains against the euro lifted the pound's trade-weighted
index to 82.0, matching a 13-month high hit earlier this
week, BoE data showed.
Against the dollar, however, the pound lost 0.2 percent at
$1.5877, slipping further away from Monday's peak of
$1.6063, its highest since mid-November.
The U.S. dollar gained broadly after minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's March meeting showed only two of the 10
policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional
monetary stimulus in the light of an improving economy.
The pound hit a low for the day of $1.5833, below its
200-day moving average at $1.5849 and leaving it in sight of the
100-week moving average of $1.5804. It has struggled to maintain
a move late last week above the 200-week average, currently just
below $1.60.
"A failure to close above this (200-week) average keeps the
structural bias negative for the pound," Michael Hewson, an
analyst at CMC Markets said in a note to clients.
The Bank of England announces a decision on Thursday but it
is not expected to make any changes to interest rates or to its
quantitative easing target, offering little scope for any impact
on sterling, analysts said.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)