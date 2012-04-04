* Pound hits 2-1/2 month high vs euro, slips vs firmer dollar

* Above-forecast UK services PMI calms UK economy worries

* Euro also dented by Spanish bond auction, ECB

* Further falls could see euro drop towards 80 pence

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, April 4 Sterling rose to its highest in two and a half months against a broadly weaker euro on Wednesday as a solid UK services sector survey eased UK recession fears and highlighted a contrast with a struggling euro zone economy.

The euro came under selling pressure after yields jumped at a Spanish bond auction, intensifying concerns about Spain's high debt levels and as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi spoke of risks to the euro zone economy.

The pound slipped against a firmer dollar, however, after Federal Reserve minutes on Tuesday undermined expectations that it could pump yet more cash into the U.S. economy to support growth.

The euro fell around 0.6 percent to 82.62 pence, its lowest since mid-January. Further losses would target the Jan. 11 low of 82.40 and then the 2012 trough of 82.22 pence.

"Euro/sterling has limited downside potential, but if it breaks below 82.22 pence that opens up a move towards 80.00," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

However, the UK economic outlook remains fragile and analysts said the pound would be vulnerable if any weak data in the weeks to come reignited worries the Bank of England could opt for another bout of quantitative easing.

The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the services sector rose to 55.3 in March, its highest level since January and up from 53.8 in February.

This followed similar unexpectedly solid growth in UK manufacturing and construction PMIs earlier this week. These surveys have contrasted with euro zone PMI surveys which have edged below 50, marking a contraction in activity.

Sterling was helped by falls in the euro after the ECB's Draghi said the euro zone's economic outlook was subject to downside risks relating to the debt crisis and talk of an exit strategy from extraordinary liquidity measures was premature.

Many on markets remain nervous enough about Europe's economic prospects and debt problems in Spain and Italy to speculate that the ECB will still have to do more to support banks and its weaker economies.

"We are sellers of euro/sterling," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS, adding that she expected the euro zone economy would struggle more than the UK.

She said RBS entered a multi-month euro/sterling trade at 83.30 pence last week, targeting a fall to 80.00 pence, with a stop at 85.10 pence.

FALLS VS DOLLAR

Its gains against the euro lifted the pound's trade-weighted index to 82.0, matching a 13-month high hit earlier this week, BoE data showed.

Against the dollar, however, the pound lost 0.2 percent at $1.5877, slipping further away from Monday's peak of $1.6063, its highest since mid-November.

The U.S. dollar gained broadly after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting showed only two of the 10 policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus in the light of an improving economy.

The pound hit a low for the day of $1.5833, below its 200-day moving average at $1.5849 and leaving it in sight of the 100-week moving average of $1.5804. It has struggled to maintain a move late last week above the 200-week average, currently just below $1.60.

"A failure to close above this (200-week) average keeps the structural bias negative for the pound," Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets said in a note to clients.

The Bank of England announces a decision on Thursday but it is not expected to make any changes to interest rates or to its quantitative easing target, offering little scope for any impact on sterling, analysts said. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)